  WWE 2K24 Release Date Set for March 8, Cody Rhoades Revealed as Cover Star

WWE 2K24 will include four new match types — Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match.

Updated: 24 January 2024 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: 2K

Cody Rhoades will be the cover star for WWE 2K24 Standard Edition

  • WWE 2K24 will feature better animations
  • The Deluxe and WrestleMania editions will launch on March 5
  • WWE 2K24 marks 40 years of WrestleMania
WWE 2K24, the next instalment in 2K's popular annual wrestling video game franchise, has officially been announced. The newest WWE 2K title will launch March 8, across PC (via Steam), PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Along with the release date, 2K also revealed the cover stars for the title. Cody Rhodes will feature on the front cover of the Standard Edition, while Women's Royal Rumble winners Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will share the spotlight on the Deluxe Edition cover. WWE 2K24 also marks 40 years of WrestleMania and will be available in a special Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, featuring iconic wrestlers from the event's history, including The Rock, The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and more, on the cover.

2K's announcement came along with an official trailer, showing off live-action WWE footage and WWE 2K24 gameplay for featured stars. The upcoming game, developed as usual by Visual Concepts, will also feature a few franchise advancements, 2K said, including a including 2K Showcase…of the Immortals mode that recreates famous matches and scenarios from WrestleMania history.

WWE 2K24 will also include four new match types — Special Guest Referee, Ambulance Match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match — and two new MyRISE experiences. Familiar WWE 2K match types like WarGames, Extreme Rules, TLC, Submission, Hell in a Cell and more will return. 2K promises a roster of over 200 WWE superstars, including icons like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker, and Andre the Giant, and current WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Roman Reigns. Some wrestlers on the roster can be unlocked through gameplay or pre-order purchase.

The upcoming title will also be getting gameplay and visual improvements. According to 2K, WWE 2K24 will feature better animations, with updates to over 90 percent of facial expressions of wrestlers. Additionally, the game will also bring camera improvements, adding the ability to move the camera during live gameplay. Gameplay improvements will also apply to Super Finishers, the Trading Blows mini-game, Paybacks and more.

WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will launch March 5, 2024; the Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will arrive three days later, on March 8. The game is up for pre-order, starting at Rs. 3,339 for the Standard Edition on Steam. The Deluxe Edition and the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition are priced at Rs. 5,699 and Rs. 6,799, respectively. On PlayStation Store, the Standard Edition on PS4 costs 4,499, while the Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition comes in at Rs. 4,999. The WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition cost Rs. 7,499 and 7,999, respectively. The same prices apply on the Xbox store.

Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series WWE 2K
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: WWE 2K24, WWE, 2K, WresleMania, Visual Concepts

Further reading: WWE 2K24, WWE, 2K, WresleMania, Visual Concepts
