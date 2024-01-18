Technology News

2K Revives Top Spin Tennis Series With TopSpin 2K25, Will Launch Soon

TopSpin 2K25 will be helmed by Hangar 13, the 2K-owned studio behind the recent Mafia games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 January 2024 17:36 IST
2K Revives Top Spin Tennis Series With TopSpin 2K25, Will Launch Soon

Photo Credit: 2K

The TopSpin 2K25 teaser showcases licensed Australian Open competition

  • TopSpin 2K25 will likely feature licensed competitions and players
  • The last game in the series was Top Spin 4, released in 2011
  • Hangar 13 is also currently working on the next Mafia game
Top Spin, the beloved tennis video game franchise that has not seen a release in over a decade, is getting a revival. Publisher 2K revealed Tuesday that TopSpin 2K25 will arrive soon, pairing the announcement with a teaser trailer. The development also comes in the heels of the ongoing Australian Open, capitalising on the tennis fever the first Grand Slam of the year brings with it. TopSpin 2K25 will be helmed by Hangar 13, the 2K-owned studio behind the recent Mafia games. 2K have not specified a release date or a window, with the game slated to be “coming soon.” With the 2K25 moniker, however, one can expect a release sometime later this year, as is the norm with other 2K sports game franchises.

The TopSpin 2K25 teaser trailer showcases fully licensed Australian Open competition, along with snippets of gameplay and cinematics rendered in the game's engine. While the trailer doesn't show off any licensed players, it would be reasonable to expect the final game to include some of the biggest real-life tennis stars. “TopSpin 2K25 is the next must-play sports game from 2K that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis,” 2K said in the trailer description, promising information on release date, game features and more in due time.

The TopSpin 2K25 announcement comes almost 13 years after the last game in the Top Spin series was released. Top Spin 4, developed by 2K Czech was released March 2011 across PlayStation 3, Wii, and Xbox 360 consoles.

It's worth noting that 2KCzech, also responsible for earlier titles in the Mafia series, merged with Hangar 13 in 2017. The studio is also confirmed to be working on an untitled Mafia sequel, colloquially known as Mafia 4. Back in 2022, Hangar 13 had said that the next Mafia game was “a few years away” from being officially unveiled.

2K has not revealed platforms for TopSpin 2K25, but it's likely to hit current-gen and last-gen consoles. While the Top Spin franchise is making a long-awaited comeback, it isn't for a lack of tennis video games in the market. Australian developer Big Ant Studios released two tennis games — AO Tennis 2 and Tennis World Tour 2 — in 2022, both published by Nacon.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: 2K, Top Spin, TopSpin 2K25, Hangar 13, Tennis, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series
2K Revives Top Spin Tennis Series With TopSpin 2K25, Will Launch Soon
