All-Digital Xbox Series X, Other New Xbox Console Options to Launch in October

All three new Xbox Series S/X console options are now available to pre-order on the Xbox website.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 August 2024 12:52 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The three new Xbox console options were announced at Xbox Games Showcase in June

Highlights
  • The all-digital Xbox Series X comes in Robot White colourway
  • New console options include 2TB Series X Special Edition in Galaxy Black
  • Microsoft also unveiled new accessibility offerings
Microsoft has revealed the release date for the three new Xbox Series S/X console options unveiled earlier this year. The new variants, which include a 1TB Xbox Series S, an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X and a special edition 2TB Xbox Series X, will launch on October 15, with select countries following on October 29, Microsoft announced Wednesday. The new console options, however, are not launching India for now. All three new Xbox Series S/X console options are now available to pre-order on the Xbox website.

Xbox Series S/X New Console Options Availability

The new Xbox Series S/X console options will be available in all current Xbox hardware supported regions and markets, but markets in India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Israel, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, and UAE are not supported yet, Microsoft confirmed in an Xbox Wire post. The new console options do not show up on the Xbox store in India. The company did not divulge any plans to bring the new consoles to these markets.

The three new console options include a 1TB SSD storage variant of Xbox Series S in Robot White colourway, an all-digital 1TB Xbox Series X, and a 2TB Xbox Series X Special Edition in Galaxy Black colour option. These were announced at the Xbox Games Showcase held in June.

Xbox Series S/X New Console Options Price and Features

The lower-end Xbox Series S, which does not come with a disc drive, was originally available with 512GB storage in a Robot White colourway. Microsoft introduced a 1TB storage variant of the console in Carbon Black colorway last year. The latest option brings 1TB SSD storage in Robot White. Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White is priced at $349.99/EUR 349.99 ERP.

The 1TB Xbox Series X Digital Edition ditches the disc drive to provide a lower-cost option for users who prefer the power of the higher-end Xbox console and purchase games mostly digitally. The all-digital console option comes in Robot White and is priced at $449.99/EUR 499.99 ERP, lower than the standard Series X, which comes in at $499.99.

Finally, the top-end variant is a 2TB Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Special Edition, which comes with expanded 2TB storage, a new Galaxy Black colourway and a matching Xbox wireless controller. The Galaxy Black Special Edition Xbox Series X is priced at $599.99/EUR 649.99 ERP.

New Xbox Accessibility Offerings Announced

The release dates for the new Xbox Series S/X console options were revealed at Gamescom, the ongoing video game trade fair where the Xbox parent also made several announcements about its upcoming games. At the event, Microsoft also unveiled three new Xbox accessibility devices and 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers for players with disabilities.

16x9 SingleHand Clean 84244be0b7111e8b31e5 1 xbox adaptive joystick

Microsoft announced the Xbox Adaptive Joystick for players with disabilities
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The accessibility devices include the new the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, ByoWave's Proteus controller and 8BitDo's Lite SE 2.4G wireless controller. The new adaptive joystick acts as a wired companion to Xbox controllers and comes with four face button inputs, a standard Xbox thumbstick and two additional shoulder buttons acts as bumper and trigger buttons on traditional controllers.

The new 8BitDo controller features low-resistance buttons and highly sensitive Hall Effect joysticks — all placed on top of the control for easier access. The controller also comes with two programmable Super Buttons that can be mapped without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

The Proteus Controller, on the other hand, comes with modular “snap and play” parts, that allow players to customise and set up the controller any way they want. The controller boasts over 100 million different combinations.

In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
