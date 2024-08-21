Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a triple-A Microsoft first-party game, is officially launching on PlayStation 5. The action-adventure title finally set a release date on Xbox and PC at Gamescom opening night showcase Tuesday, before confirming that a PS5 launch would follow next year. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive first on Xbox Series S/X, PC and Game Pass on December 9, before making its way to Sony's rival platform in Spring 2025, Bethesda confirmed.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Date Announced

At Gamescom's Opening Night Live event, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle received a new trailer that showed off more gameplay, puzzles and whip combat, and revealed the release date for the game. The first-person action-adventure title from MachineGames was previously confirmed to be releasing in 2024. The trailer also confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be coming to PS5 in Spring 2025 after a timed console exclusivity period on Xbox Series S/X.

“We want everybody to be able to enjoy this adventure. That is why we are delighted to bring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to PlayStation 5 players, next Spring 2025,” game director Jerk Gustafsson said in a video posted on Bethesda's social media channels.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5

As a first-party Microsoft title, developed by MachineGames and published by Microsoft-owned Bethesda, Indiana Jones was presumed to be exclusive to Xbox consoles and PC. Earlier this week, however, a games industry insider claimed that the game was planned to launch on PS5 in the first half of 2025.

The Indiana Jones game was reported to be under consideration for a PS5 launch earlier this year in February, as well, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had said at the time that it would not be a part of four Xbox exclusive titles initially announced to launch on rival consoles from Sony and Nintendo. Spencer, however, had refrained from confirming if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or other Microsoft first-party games in the future would be released on PS5.

Alongside release date confirmation on Xbox and PC and the PS5 launch announcement, Bethesda also revealed pre-order details for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Tuesday. The game will be available in Standard, Premium and Collector's editions, all of which are up for pre-order now on Xbox and Steam storefronts. Pre-ordering the Premium and Collector's editions will grant players up to three days of early access. The game is available to wishlist on PlayStation Store.