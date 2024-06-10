Microsoft announced three new Xbox Series S/X console options at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. New configurations joining the Xbox lineup include a 1TB SSD storage variant of Xbox Series S in Robot White colourway, an all-digital Xbox Series X, and a 2TB Xbox Series X Special Edition in Galaxy Black colour option. The three new console variants will be available in select markets later this year in the holiday season.

The Xbox parent has not yet provided details on availability and regional pricing for the new Xbox Series S/X variants. “Stay tuned for updates in the coming months where we'll provide information about market availability and regional Estimated Retail Pricing (ERP) when we share pre-order details,” Microsoft said.

The new console variants will share the same speed and performance of current Xbox Series S/X models and will provide new design, storage and pricing options for users, Microsoft said. The all-digital Xbox Series X, for example, is priced lower than the standard Xbox Series X that comes with a disc drive.

Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White

The Xbox Series S was originally available with 512GB storage in a Robot White colourway. Last year, Microsoft launched the Xbox Series S with 1TB storage in a new Carbon Black colorway. Now the extra storage option is coming to the Robot White colourway. Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White will be sold in select markets for $349.99/EUR 349.99 ERP. The company has not yet confirmed India pricing and availability.

New Xbox Series S with 1TB storage in Robot White colourway

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition

Leaked court documents from the Microsoft vs. US FTC trial last year had claimed that the company was readying a digital version of the Xbox series X. Now, Microsoft has confirmed that an all-digital Xbox Series X is coming this year. The digital varitant of the console will come with 1TB SSD storage and will be available in the Robot White colourway (existing Series X models are only available in Carbon Black). The new variant will be priced at $449.99/EUR 499.99 ERP, lower than the disc version of the Series X, which comes in at $499.99.

The all-digital Xbox Series X will be available in the Robot White colourway

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

Microsoft is also launching a special edition of the Xbox Series X in a striking new Galaxy Black colourway with expanded 2TB storage. The console design features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect, with a black base colour and a green stand. The special edition console also comes with a matching Xbox wireless controller. The Galaxy Black Special Edition Xbox Series X will be available in limited quantities in select markets for $599.99/EUR 649.99 ERP.

The Galaxy Black special edition of Xbox Series X will be available in limited quantities

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Pre-orders for three new variants will begin soon, Microsoft said. The company will also share details on regional pricing and market availability in the coming months.

