Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Announces 3 New Xbox Series S/X Console Variants, All Digital Xbox Series X Coming This Year

Microsoft Announces 3 New Xbox Series S/X Console Variants, All-Digital Xbox Series X Coming This Year

The three new console variants will be available in select markets later this year in the holiday season.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2024 12:13 IST
Microsoft Announces 3 New Xbox Series S/X Console Variants, All-Digital Xbox Series X Coming This Year

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Pre-orders for the new Xbox Series S/X variants will begin in the coming months

Highlights
  • Microsoft made the announcement at Xbox Games Showcase on June 9
  • An all-digital Xbox Series X was leaked last year
  • 1TB Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colourway was launched last year
Advertisement

Microsoft announced three new Xbox Series S/X console options at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. New configurations joining the Xbox lineup include a 1TB SSD storage variant of Xbox Series S in Robot White colourway, an all-digital Xbox Series X, and a 2TB Xbox Series X Special Edition in Galaxy Black colour option. The three new console variants will be available in select markets later this year in the holiday season.

The Xbox parent has not yet provided details on availability and regional pricing for the new Xbox Series S/X variants. “Stay tuned for updates in the coming months where we'll provide information about market availability and regional Estimated Retail Pricing (ERP) when we share pre-order details,” Microsoft said.

The new console variants will share the same speed and performance of current Xbox Series S/X models and will provide new design, storage and pricing options for users, Microsoft said. The all-digital Xbox Series X, for example, is priced lower than the standard Xbox Series X that comes with a disc drive.

Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White

The Xbox Series S was originally available with 512GB storage in a Robot White colourway. Last year, Microsoft launched the Xbox Series S with 1TB storage in a new Carbon Black colorway. Now the extra storage option is coming to the Robot White colourway. Xbox Series S 1TB in Robot White will be sold in select markets for $349.99/EUR 349.99 ERP. The company has not yet confirmed India pricing and availability.

Xbox Series S series s

New Xbox Series S with 1TB storage in Robot White colourway
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition

Leaked court documents from the Microsoft vs. US FTC trial last year had claimed that the company was readying a digital version of the Xbox series X. Now, Microsoft has confirmed that an all-digital Xbox Series X is coming this year. The digital varitant of the console will come with 1TB SSD storage and will be available in the Robot White colourway (existing Series X models are only available in Carbon Black). The new variant will be priced at $449.99/EUR 499.99 ERP, lower than the disc version of the Series X, which comes in at $499.99.

S Robot White xbox

The all-digital Xbox Series X will be available in the Robot White colourway
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition

Microsoft is also launching a special edition of the Xbox Series X in a striking new Galaxy Black colourway with expanded 2TB storage. The console design features a silver, grey, and green celestial effect, with a black base colour and a green stand. The special edition console also comes with a matching Xbox wireless controller. The Galaxy Black Special Edition Xbox Series X will be available in limited quantities in select markets for $599.99/EUR 649.99 ERP.

X Galaxy Black c91447ffbeac1b394db7 xbox

The Galaxy Black special edition of Xbox Series X will be available in limited quantities
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Pre-orders for three new variants will begin soon, Microsoft said. The company will also share details on regional pricing and market availability in the coming months.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Series, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Games Showcase
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 Specifications and Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

Microsoft Announces 3 New Xbox Series S/X Console Variants, All-Digital Xbox Series X Coming This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote Event Time, Complete Schedule: How to Watch
  2. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Review: Best of Both Worlds?
  3. Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Specifications and Design Leaked Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Announces 3 New Xbox Series S/X Console Variants, All-Digital Xbox Series X Coming This Year
  2. Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 Specifications and Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  3. Apple WWDC 2024 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, Full Event Schedule and What to Expect
  4. Xiaomi 14 Civi Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 12 Launch
  5. Poco M6 4G Price, Design, Key Features Revealed; Launch Set for June 11
  6. Apple's iOS 18 AI Features to Be Called Apple Intelligence: Mark Gurman
  7. iPhone 15 Series, iPad, MacBook, HomePod Mini, More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  8. Flipkart, PhonePe IPO May Take Couple of Years, Says Walmart Executive
  9. Samsung Odyssey OLED, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity Models Refreshed With AI Features in India
  10. Realme Developing 300W Fast-Charging Technology, Top Executive Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »