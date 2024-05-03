Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Ubisoft's Free to Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap

Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap

XDefiant will get a new season every three months, with each new season bringing new weapons, maps, events, and a new faction.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 May 2024 12:20 IST
Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

XDefiant is a 6v6 arena shooter with faction-based abilities

Highlights
  • XDefiant preseason will last for six weeks before the first season begins
  • The game will launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • XDefiant was delayed after failing PlayStation, Xbox certification
Advertisement

XDefiant, Ubisoft's free-to-play first-person shooter, finally has a release date. After hitting delays, the game's preseason will launch on May 21 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X via Ubisoft Connect. According to the studio, XDefiant will feature five different game modes across 14 maps at launch. Players will start out with 24 weapons and 44 attachments and can try out five playable factions inspired by Ubisoft franchises.

Ubisoft also provided a brief roadmap for the online shooter, detailing planned season content drops after the launch of the preseason. According to studio, the XDefiant preseason will last for six weeks before the first season begins. The game will get a new season every three months, with each new season bringing new weapons, maps, events, and a new faction.

In its first year, XDefiant will add four factions, 12 weapons and 12 maps on top of the content present at preseason launch. The five factions at launch will be based on familiar groups from Ubisoft games like Far Cry, Splinter Cell and Watch Dogs. These will include Echelon, Phantoms, Cleaners, Libertad and Dedsec (after unlocking or purchasing). The game will also launch with five modes — Domination, Hot Shot, Occupy, Escort and Zone Control.

XDefiant was delayed in September last year with the game failing its console certification with PlayStation and Xbox. The game was initially expected to launch in the summer of 2023, before certification issues pushed the likely release to October 2023. XDefiant was delayed again, with the game targeting a 2024 release window.

Ubisoft also held a closed beta in April 2023. In our impressions from the closed beta session, we found that XDefiant would likely find it difficult to stand out in a market saturated with online shooters and dominated by Call of Duty, despite its slick execution.

XDefiant was first announced in 2021, promising “fast-paced 6-v-6 arena combat with faction-based abilities.” The game will go live May 21 at 10am PT/1pm ET, or 10:30 pm IST.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: XDefiant, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Falls Below $60,000, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Other Altcoins See Gains

Related Stories

Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, Watch Series 9, More Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, More With Latest Update
  3. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Rolling Out to These Older Galaxy Devices
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  5. Sony Xperia 1 VI Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Adding a new ‘Repair State’ With iOS 17.5 That Keeps Find My on During Repairs
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best Deals on QLED Smart TVs
  3. Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks About India in Q2 Earnings Call, Says It’s an ‘Incredibly Exciting Market’
  4. Snapchat Introduces Editable Chats, Emoji Reactions and More Features
  5. Solana Labs, Google Cloud Join Forces to Propel Blockchain into Mainstream Game Development
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Gets ChatGPT Integration, Camera Improvements, More With New Update
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Tipped to Offer Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras, More
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Hints at “Some Very Exciting” Generative AI Announcements Soon
  9. Vivo Y38 5G With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, IP64 Rating Listed Online
  10. Ubisoft's Free-to-Play Shooter XDefiant Sets May 21 Release Date, Reveals Seasonal Roadmap
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »