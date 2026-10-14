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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Window AC Deals

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is listed at Rs. 39,710 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 08:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Window AC Deals

Photo Credit: Amazon

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC has 3-star energy rating

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Highlights
  • Amazon is offering flexible financing options like No-Cost EMI plans
  • Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is listed at Rs. 33,149
  • Before purchasing, buyers should compare the models' features
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started last week in India. Beyond smartphones and laptops, the annual sale features many deals on home appliances. People planning to get new window air conditioners for their home or office ahead of the festival season can find many models from top brands like Panasonic and Blue Star in the ongoing sale. Above the sale prices, you can save more through bank offers and exchange discounts. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Top Deals on Window AC

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is listed at Rs. 33,149 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 sale. This model is originally priced at Rs. 43,500. This translates to a discount of Rs. 10,351, making it an option to consider for buyers looking for a 1.5-tonne air conditioner at a lower price. It has a three-star energy rating.

Shoppers can also check out the Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC listed at Rs. 39,710, instead of the original price of Rs. 43,500.  It also has a 1.5-tonne capacity and a three-star energy rating.

Beyond the direct price cut, shippers can further lower their effective cost using additional promotional deals and bank offers. Buyers can get up to 10 percent instant discounts using SBI Credit Cards. They can also avail extra Amazon Pay discounts. Other financing options, including No-Cost EMI plans. Exchange offers that can shave off up to extra depending on the eligible old appliance you trade in.

Here we have listed the best window AC deals available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.  You can compare features, installation charges, warranty coverage and energy rating to suit your requirements. Offers and availability will vary across models. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 43,500 Rs. 33,149 Buy Now
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Rs. 43,500 Rs. 39,710 Buy Now
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Rs. 59,990 Rs. 36,490 Buy Now
Voltas 1.5 ton 2 Star Rs. 42,999 Rs. 29,998 Buy Now
Oakter 0.5 Ton Inverter Studio AC 5000 Rs. 27,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Rs. 45,990 Rs. 31,985 Buy Now

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon, Blue Star
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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