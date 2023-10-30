The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicked off October 7 for Prime members and is still going strong, bringing some exciting deals on a host of products and devices. The sale is offering deep discounts on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, PC accessories, tablets, smartwatches and more. The Amazon sale also features deals on storage devices. External hard disc drives and SSDs are an important companion for our computers. The sale brings offers on storage devices from top brands like Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba and more.

External drives are an essential accessory for computer users with high storage needs. Video editors, gamers, designers need the extra storage space to keep their files in one place. During the Great Indian Festival sale's Finale Days phase, a 1TB portable SSD from SanDisk is priced at Rs. 7,749 in the sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 32,000. Meanwhile, Samsung T7 Shield 2TB portable SSD comes in at Rs. 12,399, down from its listed price of Rs. 34,999. Keep in mind that this is the final phase of the Amazon sale during Diwali, so it would be a good time to grab some items from your wishlist.

The e-commerce site is also providing new bank offers in the Finale Days phase of the sale. ICICI Bank credit and debit card holders can avail an additional discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,500 on the deals. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders will get a five percent instant discount on their purchase, plus an unlimited five percent cashback. AU Small Finance Bank customers will get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on credit and debit card transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deals on storage devices

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.