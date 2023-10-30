Technology News
iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of November 7 Launch

iQoo 12 series could feature 6.78-inch displays with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 14:18 IST
iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro are confirmed to go official on November 7

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 Pro is tipped to house a 5,100mAh battery
  • They will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • iQoo 12 series could get a triple rear camera unit
iQoo will release the iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro next week and the Vivo sub-brand is actively posting images online to tease the complete design of the upcoming handsets. As we wait for the official launch announcement, full specifications of the iQoo 12 series have surfaced on the Web through alleged marketing posters. They are tipped to feature 6.78-inch displays with 144Hz refresh rate and pack 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. They could run on Google's latest Android 14 and offer 120W wired charging support. The iQoo 12 series is already confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Several tipsters posted (via @yabhishekhd) alleged marketing posters of the iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro on Weibo revealing their full specifications. As per the leak, the iQoo 12 series could debut with Android 14 and 6.78-inch displays with 144Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 12 Pro's Samsung E7 AMOLED screen is said to offer 2K resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, 2700nits peak brightness and 1440Hz PWM dimming. The iQoo 12, on the other hand, will have a BOE OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming.

The iQoo 12 series could get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. Both models could feature a 16-megapixel front camera. They are likely to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Pro model might have an IP68 water resistance-rated build, while the vanilla variant could get an IP64 rating. Connectivity options are said to include IR blaster, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7.

iQoo 12 Pro is tipped to house a 5,100mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. The iQoo 12, in contrast, might get a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. They are likely to come with dual stereo speakers as well. They could get an X-axis linear motor and 4D vibration for gaming.

The iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro are confirmed to go official on November 7. The launch event will be held in China at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The new series is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. They are teased to come in Black, Red and White shades.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
