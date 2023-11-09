The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which began 7 October for Prime Members, is in its final phase. Bringing deep discounts on wide range of products, the sale is winding down in its Finale Days phase. Amazon is offering lucrative deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, PC accessories and more. The sale features great deals for gamers as well, bringing gaming consoles, controllers and other gaming peripherals at a discounted price. Gaming laptops from top brands like Acer, HP, Lenovo and others are also available at great prices in the sale.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 gaming laptop, which features a 144HzFHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, is available for Rs. 85,990 in the sale after a 25 percent discount on its listed price. The HP Victus gaming laptop, on the other, comes in at Rs. 68,990. It features 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, Nvidia Fe Force RTX 3050 graphics, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. It's worth noting that these deals will be available till tomorrow as the Finale Days phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale ends on November 10. So, this could be the last chance avail these deals this festive season.

Amazon is also offering several bank discounts to provide additional price cuts over the discounts. During the Finale Days phase of the sale, ICICI Bank customers will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders, meanwhile, will receive a five percent instant discount, plus a 5 percent unlimited cashback on select products. Bank of Baroda customers, on the other hand, will receive a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on credit card purchases. IDFC First Bank credit card holders also get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500. Finally, OneCard customers receive 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs. 8,250.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale: Best deals on gaming laptops

