OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Realme Narzo 60, and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Sale

You can take advantage of bank discounts to lower the cost of your next phone — 10 percent off up to Rs. 8,250 using OneCard credit card transactions.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2023 15:15 IST


OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available at a discounted rate during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023 ends on November 10
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is on sale for Rs. 18,998 during the sale
  • Bank card discounts can lower the price of these phones by 10 percent
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023 ends tomorrow and the ongoing festive season sale is in its final stretch, with several deals, discounts, and offers on a large number of products. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, or you want to buy one as a gift for friends and family before Diwali arrives, you can choose from discounts on models from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and other smartphone makers. You can also trade in your older smartphone for additional discounts during the sale.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale is scheduled to conclude at the end of November 10, which means that there is just over 24 hours to avail of some of the deals on smartphones that are available at discounted prices. Some of the smartphones that are on sale at discounted prices include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.

In addition to the discounts on these smartphones during the ongoing Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can also use bank discounts lower the final price of your purchase by 10 percent up to Rs. 6,500 using ICICI Bank credit, debit and credit card EMI transactions. The same discount is also available on IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda and OneCard customers can avail of 10 percent instant discounts worth Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,250, respectively.

Here are some of the top deals on smartphones you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale. Keep in mind that the deal prices are inclusive of the bank discounts on these handsets. 

Product MRP Deal price (incl. bank discount)
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Rs. 24,783 Rs. 18,998
Realme Narzo 60 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999
Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 16,548
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Rs. 28,990 Rs. 19,499
Lava Agni 2 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 17,499
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,700

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.




  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels




  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good battery life
  • 120Hz display
  • Reliable camera performance
  • Design looks premium
Read detailed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G review
Display 6.58-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon sale, Amazon smartphone sale, smartphone discounts, smartphone sale, Amazon smartphone discounts, Amazon sale offers, Sale offers, Amazon India, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Sale Offers 2023


The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

Comment
