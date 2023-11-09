Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale 2023 ends tomorrow and the ongoing festive season sale is in its final stretch, with several deals, discounts, and offers on a large number of products. If you are looking to purchase a new smartphone, or you want to buy one as a gift for friends and family before Diwali arrives, you can choose from discounts on models from OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Realme, and other smartphone makers. You can also trade in your older smartphone for additional discounts during the sale.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale is scheduled to conclude at the end of November 10, which means that there is just over 24 hours to avail of some of the deals on smartphones that are available at discounted prices. Some of the smartphones that are on sale at discounted prices include the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G.

In addition to the discounts on these smartphones during the ongoing Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale, you can also use bank discounts lower the final price of your purchase by 10 percent up to Rs. 6,500 using ICICI Bank credit, debit and credit card EMI transactions. The same discount is also available on IDFC First Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda and OneCard customers can avail of 10 percent instant discounts worth Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,250, respectively.

Here are some of the top deals on smartphones you can avail of during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale. Keep in mind that the deal prices are inclusive of the bank discounts on these handsets.

