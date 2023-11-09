Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival ends tomorrow, November 10.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 November 2023 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open is offered in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is the company’s first foldable smartphone
  • The OnePlus 11 5G is offered in two storage variants
  • The Nord CE 3 5G starts in India at Rs. 39,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival is finally ending. The sale, which started on October 7 for Amazon Prime users in India and was later open to everyone from October 8, will end tomorrow, November 10. The e-commerce site has been offering a wide range of items at significantly discounted prices on multiple products throughout the sale. Over these listed deal prices, customers can also avail of additional bank and exchange offers, which lowers the effective price of any items.

All users paying through ICICI Bank Credit or Debit cards or opting for the ICICI Credit Card EMI method can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 6,500. Users making the payment through an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can get a 5 percent instant discount and unlimited 5 percent discount offers. IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Card users are eligible for an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 6,500 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. OneCard users also stand the chance to receive an instant discount of up to Rs. 8,500. It is important to note that all these bank offers are subject to terms and conditions.

With just one day of the sale remaining, the following are some of the best OnePlus smartphones you can grab at lower prices than their usual prices.oneplus Amazon Sale oneplus inline1 1

The first-ever foldable smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus Open is one of the premium smartphones that you can get at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. With the deal and bank offers, the 16GB + 512GB variant of this book-style foldable can be bought at a price as low as Rs. 1,34,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,999. The handset carries a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED outer screen.oneplus Amazon Sale oneplus inline2 2

The flagship OnePlus 11 5G is available for purchase at an effective price of Rs. 53,998, down from the listed price of Rs. 56,998 for its 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Buyers will also get a free OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds along with this purchase.oneplus Amazon Sale oneplus inline3 3

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R 5G, which was recently introduced in a new Solar Red colour option, can be bought during this Amazon sale at a discounted effective price of Rs. 37,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of this model is listed at Rs. 39,999. Alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the phone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging.oneplus Amazon Sale oneplus inline4 4

Lastly, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is usually priced at Rs. 28,998 for its 12GB + 256GB option, can be bought at a lower price of Rs. 26,998. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, OnePlus, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord CE 3
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
