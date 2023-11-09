Amazon Great Indian Festival is finally ending. The sale, which started on October 7 for Amazon Prime users in India and was later open to everyone from October 8, will end tomorrow, November 10. The e-commerce site has been offering a wide range of items at significantly discounted prices on multiple products throughout the sale. Over these listed deal prices, customers can also avail of additional bank and exchange offers, which lowers the effective price of any items.

All users paying through ICICI Bank Credit or Debit cards or opting for the ICICI Credit Card EMI method can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 6,500. Users making the payment through an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card can get a 5 percent instant discount and unlimited 5 percent discount offers. IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda Credit Card users are eligible for an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 6,500 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. OneCard users also stand the chance to receive an instant discount of up to Rs. 8,500. It is important to note that all these bank offers are subject to terms and conditions.

With just one day of the sale remaining, the following are some of the best OnePlus smartphones you can grab at lower prices than their usual prices.

The first-ever foldable smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus Open is one of the premium smartphones that you can get at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon sale. With the deal and bank offers, the 16GB + 512GB variant of this book-style foldable can be bought at a price as low as Rs. 1,34,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,49,999. The handset carries a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED outer screen.

The flagship OnePlus 11 5G is available for purchase at an effective price of Rs. 53,998, down from the listed price of Rs. 56,998 for its 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) 10-bit LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, it comes with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Buyers will also get a free OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds along with this purchase.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11R 5G, which was recently introduced in a new Solar Red colour option, can be bought during this Amazon sale at a discounted effective price of Rs. 37,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant of this model is listed at Rs. 39,999. Alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the phone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and supports 100W SUPERVOOC S flash charging.

Lastly, the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3 which is usually priced at Rs. 28,998 for its 12GB + 256GB option, can be bought at a lower price of Rs. 26,998. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

