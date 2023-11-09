Amazon Great Indian Festival has entered its final week in India with several deals and discounts on smartphones, ranging from the iPhone 15 to the budget-friendly Redmi 12C. The annual sale event started on October 8 with 24-hour early access for Prime subscribers. Besides the regular discounts, Amazon provides up to 10 percent discount on purchases made using select bank cards during the sale. The sale will conclude on November 10 at 11.59pm IST.

Smartphones from brands like Realme, Redmi, Itel, and Samsung are up for grabs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days. Realme's pocket-friendly Narzo N53 is listed for Rs. 7,799 in the sale, down from Rs. 10,999. Buyers can trade their old handsets to get additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,550. Further, there is a Rs. 200 coupon discount. Similarly, the Galaxy M04 is listed for just Rs. 6,528, down from the original price tag of Rs. 11,999. The sale also offers price cuts on other budget smartphones including Galaxy M13, Redmi A2, Itel P55 and more.

Buyers can also receive an instant 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on purchases made through ICICI cards. Bank of Baroda card holders can get up to a Rs. 5,000 discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with IDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,500 on their credit cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, OneCard customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 8,250 on credit card and credit EMI transactions.

Here are the top smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 in India that are currently discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale.

