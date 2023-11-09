Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 3,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days will conclude on November 10.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2023 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Redmi Watch 3 Active is listed for Rs. 2,728

Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days is live with huge discounts on several smartwatches. The sale will last till Friday, November 10, and includes no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discounts with ICICI, OneCard, BoB, and IDFC bank card purchases. The month-long annual discount sale started on October 8 ahead of Dussehra with 24-hour early access for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale includes wearables from brands like Fire-Boltt, Redmi, NoiseFit and more.

The final phase of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Days Sale 2023 will be live till November 10. In case you weren't able to avail of any deals last month, you can still buy some great smartwatches at jaw-dropping price tags ahead of Diwali. You can also receive extra discounts with select bank cards. Fire-Boltt's newly launched Gladiator Plus smartwatch starts at Rs. 2,799 in the ongoing sale. You can also get a Rs. 500 coupon discount for this purchase. NoiseFit's Halo with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499. Another affordable deal that you can get during this Amazon sale is on the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch. This wearable with support for Bluetooth calling is currently listed for Rs. 2,199.

Shoppers can get a 10 percent discount with ICICI bank credit and debit cards, as well as with EMI transactions. Besides that, Bank of Baroda card holders can avail of up to 10 percent discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with IDFC Bank, and OneCard to offer discounts for purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions.

We've handpicked the best deals available on smartwatches under Rs. 3,000 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,299
NoiseFit Halo Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,499
Fire-Boltt Visionary Rs. 17,999 Rs. 2,199
Boat Ultima Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,999
Redmi Watch 3 Active Rs. 5,999 Rs. 2,728
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,399
Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus

Fire-Boltt Gladiator Plus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Orange, Green, Sail, Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Dark Grey, and Silver
Display Size 50mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Nylon
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Noise Halo Smartwatch

Noise Halo Smartwatch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Statement Black, Vintage Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black, Fiery Orange, and Classic Black
Display Size 36mm
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Redmi Watch 3 Active

Redmi Watch 3 Active

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, 5ATM water resistance
  • Decent app
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Good for notifications and basic smartwatch functionality
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate health and fitness tracking
  • Screen could be better
  • Nothing exceptional about it
Read detailed Redmi Watch 3 Active review
Strap Colour Black, Grey, Green
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Dial Shape Rectangle
