Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days is live with huge discounts on several smartwatches. The sale will last till Friday, November 10, and includes no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and instant discounts with ICICI, OneCard, BoB, and IDFC bank card purchases. The month-long annual discount sale started on October 8 ahead of Dussehra with 24-hour early access for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale includes wearables from brands like Fire-Boltt, Redmi, NoiseFit and more.

The final phase of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Days Sale 2023 will be live till November 10. In case you weren't able to avail of any deals last month, you can still buy some great smartwatches at jaw-dropping price tags ahead of Diwali. You can also receive extra discounts with select bank cards. Fire-Boltt's newly launched Gladiator Plus smartwatch starts at Rs. 2,799 in the ongoing sale. You can also get a Rs. 500 coupon discount for this purchase. NoiseFit's Halo with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling is listed for a discounted price of Rs. 2,499. Another affordable deal that you can get during this Amazon sale is on the Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch. This wearable with support for Bluetooth calling is currently listed for Rs. 2,199.

Shoppers can get a 10 percent discount with ICICI bank credit and debit cards, as well as with EMI transactions. Besides that, Bank of Baroda card holders can avail of up to 10 percent discount on purchases made via their credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon has also partnered with IDFC Bank, and OneCard to offer discounts for purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions.

We've handpicked the best deals available on smartwatches under Rs. 3,000 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Finale Days sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.