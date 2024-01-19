Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is live for a few more hours with price cuts on different electronic items. The week-long sale started on January 13 for all Amazon India users. Besides discounts on mobile phones, tablets and laptops, the Great Republic Day Sale brings deals and offers on mobile accessories like power banks and chargers from popular brands. Bank offers are also available that provide additional discounts on a list of devices available through the online marketplace. Further, customers can avail of discounts through coupons.

State Bank of India (SBI) customers are eligible to get additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI options. Amazon is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and no-cost EMI payment options. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a discount sale, which means you should compare prices across both platforms to ensure the best deal.

Power banks and wireless chargers from brands like Mi and Ambrane, that will make your travel more convenient and hassle-free, are listed at affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. Xiaomi's Power Bank 3i is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,899, down from Rs. 2,199. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of up to Rs. 300 discount on purchases made via SBI cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Xiaomi Power Bank 3i packs a large 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. Similarly, Portronics's Freedom Fold 15W wireless charger is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 1,999.

Below is a list of the best deals and offers on power banks and wireless chargers that you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 today.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.