Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Best Deals on Power Banks and Wireless Chargers

Amazon is offering up to 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI cards and EMI transactions.

Updated: 19 January 2024 17:08 IST


Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon sale started on January 13

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2024 sale will end on January 19
  • Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail cashbacks
  • There are coupon based discounts
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is live for a few more hours with price cuts on different electronic items. The week-long sale started on January 13 for all Amazon India users. Besides discounts on mobile phones, tablets and laptops, the Great Republic Day Sale brings deals and offers on mobile accessories like power banks and chargers from popular brands. Bank offers are also available that provide additional discounts on a list of devices available through the online marketplace. Further, customers can avail of discounts through coupons.

State Bank of India (SBI) customers are eligible to get additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI options. Amazon is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and no-cost EMI payment options. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a discount sale, which means you should compare prices across both platforms to ensure the best deal.

Power banks and wireless chargers from brands like Mi and Ambrane, that will make your travel more convenient and hassle-free, are listed at affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. Xiaomi's Power Bank 3i is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,899, down from Rs. 2,199. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of up to Rs. 300 discount on purchases made via SBI cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Xiaomi Power Bank 3i packs a large 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. Similarly, Portronics's Freedom Fold 15W wireless charger is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 1,999.

Below is a list of the best deals and offers on power banks and wireless chargers that you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 today. 

Product MRP Deal Price
Ambrane 100W Powerbank Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,499
Ptron Dynamo 10000mAh Rs. 799 Rs. 3,199
Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh Rs. 2,199 Rs. 1,899
Portronics Freedom Fold 15W Rs. 1,999 Rs. 799
boAt Energyshroom PB300 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 999
Amazon Basics 20000mAh 22.5W Rs. 3,299 Rs. 1,499
Ambrane 15W Magnetic MagSafe Wireless Charger Rs. 3,799 Rs. 1,799

NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President

  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India Revealed: All Details Here
  2. Acer's Republic Day Sale Brings Discounts on Predator Helios, Nitro Laptops
  3. Realme 12 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Through Alleged Geekbench Listing
  4. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series Confirmed to Offer 120x Super Zoom
  5. iOS 17.3 is Set to Arrive Next Week With This Much-Awaited Security Feature
  6. Realme 12 Pro Max 5G May Debut in India Alongside Realme 12 Pro Series
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  8. Realme Note 50 Launch Set for January 23; Specifications Listed Online
  9. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Are Coming to These Older Devices: Report
  10. Sony Inzone Buds With ANC, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
