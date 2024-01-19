Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is scheduled to end tonight and the e-commerce platform's is still offering deals on smartphones and other consumer electronics. You can purchase smartphones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Tecno, and iQoo at discounted prices during the ongoing sale event. If you're in the market for a new smartphone and you can spend up to Rs. 50,000, there are several options to pick from. Meanwhile, using eligible bank cards to make your purchase will let you further lower the final amount.

Before the sale ends tonight, you can pick up the Motorola Razr 40 ar Rs. 44,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 59,999. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip and has 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 11R 5G with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is also available at Rs. 39,998 — or Rs. 38,998 if you use an SBI credit card — down from Rs. 45,999.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now priced at Rs. 49,990, down from its previous price of Rs. 59,999 (the phone was launched in India at Rs. 89,999). The handset sports a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and features a smaller cover screen that lets you take selfies. You can also pick up the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor at Rs. 44,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 49,999. You can lower the price of both these phones by Rs. 1,000 using an SBI credit card.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 5G that was launched in India at Rs. 59,999, is now on sale at Rs. 46,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (with the Exynos 2100 chip) is priced at Rs. 32,989 — the handset was launched in India at Rs. 54,999. You can also use a SBI credit card to buy the iQoo 11 5G at an additional Rs. 1,250 discount and the Galaxy S21 FE with a Rs. 1,000 discount.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.