Best Mobiles Under Rs. 50,000 on the Last Day of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

OnePlus 11R 5G is currently on sale at a deal price of Rs. 38,998 during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2024 15:51 IST
iQoo 11 5G can be purchased at Rs. 45,749 using a bank card discount during the sale

  • OnePlus 11R is currently priced at Rs. 44,999 during the Amazon sale
  • You can also purchase the Galaxy S21 FE (Exynos) at Rs. 31,989
  • Amazon's Great Republic Day is scheduled to end tonight
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is scheduled to end tonight and the e-commerce platform's is still offering deals on smartphones and other consumer electronics. You can purchase smartphones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Tecno, and iQoo at discounted prices during the ongoing sale event. If you're in the market for a new smartphone and you can spend up to Rs. 50,000, there are several options to pick from. Meanwhile, using eligible bank cards to make your purchase will let you further lower the final amount.

Before the sale ends tonight, you can pick up the Motorola Razr 40 ar Rs. 44,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 59,999. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip and has 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The OnePlus 11R 5G with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is also available at Rs. 39,998 — or Rs. 38,998 if you use an SBI credit card — down from Rs. 45,999.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now priced at Rs. 49,990, down from its previous price of Rs. 59,999 (the phone was launched in India at Rs. 89,999). The handset sports a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and features a smaller cover screen that lets you take selfies. You can also pick up the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor at Rs. 44,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 49,999. You can lower the price of both these phones by Rs. 1,000 using an SBI credit card.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 11 5G that was launched in India at Rs. 59,999, is now on sale at Rs. 46,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (with the Exynos 2100 chip) is priced at Rs. 32,989 — the handset was launched in India at Rs. 54,999. You can also use a SBI credit card to buy the iQoo 11 5G at an additional Rs. 1,250 discount and the Galaxy S21 FE with a Rs. 1,000 discount.

Product MRP Deal Price
Motorola Razr 40 Rs. 59,999 Rs. 44,999
OnePlus 11R 5G Rs. 45,999 Rs. 38, 998
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rs. 59,999 Rs. 48,990
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 43,999
iQoo 11 5G Rs. 59,999 Rs. 45,749
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rs. 54,999 Rs. 31,989

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Gets Always-on Lock Screen Wallpaper Similar to iPhone 15 Pro Models: Report
NFT-Supporter Trump Vouches to Squash CBDC Creation in US if Re-Elected President

