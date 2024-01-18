Top Tablet Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off January 13 for all shoppers, bringing some exciting deals on a host of products and devices. The sale is providing discounts on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, PC accessories, speakers, smartwatches and more. The Amazon sale also features deals on different Android tablets. The week-long sale offers discounts on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo and more. Tablets with large displays, Wi-Fi connectivity, and long battery life are listed for sale now. The sale will end on January 19.

During the Great Republic Day Sale 2024, the Wi-Fi+4G version of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,890, down from its listed price of Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Nokia T21 is available for a discounted price tag of Rs. 14,519, down from its original price tag of Rs. 20,999.

SBI card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. Interested buyers can also get exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price of select products on the original MRP.

Here are some top deals on tablets priced under Rs. 20,000 that you might want to check out as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.