Top Tablet Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will end on January 19.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2024 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

SBI card holders can avail an additional discount of 10 percent

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale is offering bank discounts for SBI card users
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will end this week
  • Nokia T21 is available for a discounted price tag of Rs. 14,519
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off January 13 for all shoppers, bringing some exciting deals on a host of products and devices. The sale is providing discounts on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, PC accessories, speakers, smartwatches and more. The Amazon sale also features deals on different Android tablets. The week-long sale offers discounts on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Nokia, Lenovo and more. Tablets with large displays, Wi-Fi connectivity, and long battery life are listed for sale now. The sale will end on January 19.

During the Great Republic Day Sale 2024, the Wi-Fi+4G version of Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,890, down from its listed price of Rs. 14,999. Meanwhile, the Nokia T21 is available for a discounted price tag of Rs. 14,519, down from its original price tag of Rs. 20,999. 

SBI card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount on credit card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. Interested buyers can also get exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price of select products on the original MRP.

Here are some top deals on tablets priced under Rs. 20,000 that you might want to check out as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Rs. 14,499 Rs. 13,890
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Rs. 19,999 Rs. 39,999
Nokia T21 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 14,519
Lenovo Tab M10 Rs. 34,000 Rs. 18,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite  Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99 SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
Nokia T21

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Lenovo Tab M10 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.61-inch
Processor Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7700mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Charges slowly
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor 1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
