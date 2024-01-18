Technology News

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 was extended and will close tomorrow, January 19.

Updated: 18 January 2024 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Crossbeats

CrossBeats Ignite Atlas (pictured) was launched in June 2022

Highlights
  • Amazon's sale is offering a wide range of products at discounted rates
  • Several personal electronic items are also available at lower prices
  • Shoppers can get a 10 percent instant discount using SBI cards
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 kicked off on January 13, and was previously set to close on January 18 but has now been extended till January 19. This extension will therefore allow you to enjoy the discounted prices offered on a wide range of items during the sale. Things like home appliances and personal electronic gadgets are some of the most popular buys at this time and we have talked about top deals on several of those items earlier. As the end of the sale inches closer, we bring you some of the best budget smartwatch deals you can grab.

Notably, there are other benefits that customers can get over and above the sale prices. SBI cardholders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on both credit and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users have the opportunity to receive up to 5 percent cash back along with welcome points. Eligible users also have the choice to opt for a no-cost EMI. Some items can also be bought with an exchange offer, with a lower effective price point. Users can select the "With Exchange" option on the product page to access the offer and the exchange value is then adjusted during checkout.

Following are some of the best smartwatches under Rs. 3,000 available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
CrossBeats Ignite Atlas Rs. 11,999 Rs. 2,699
Boat Wave Call-Airdopes 121 v2 Bundle Rs. 10,980 Rs. 2,098
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Rs. 1,599 Rs. 949
BeatXP Flux Rs. 8,999 Rs. 949
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Rs. 4,999 Rs. 949

