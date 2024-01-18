Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 began in India on January 13 and will end on January 19. The sale includes enticing discounts across a diverse range of products such as furniture, fashion items, home appliances, and electronics. Previously we have told you about some of the best deals available on personal electronic items like smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, and more. We now bring to you some of the best routers you can get within a budget since none of our gadgets are of much use without a stable internet connection.

Before we start listing the routers you can grab before the sale ends, it should be noted that shoppers will be able to avail lower effective prices with additional bank offers. SBI cardholders can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount on credit and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users have the opportunity to receive up to 5 percent cash back along with welcome points. Eligible users also have the choice to avail of a no-cost EMI option on select products. Some items also feature appealing exchange offers, allowing customers to swap an older item for a new one and further reduce the price of their desired product.

Following are some of the best routers under Rs. 1,000 available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

