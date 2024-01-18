Technology News

Best Routers Under Rs. 1,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will end on January 19.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 January 2024 17:31 IST
Best Routers Under Rs. 1,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Shoppers at the ongoing sale can avail of additional bank offers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started on January 13
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Customers may also be eligible for no-cost EMI options on select products
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 began in India on January 13 and will end on January 19. The sale includes enticing discounts across a diverse range of products such as furniture, fashion items, home appliances, and electronics. Previously we have told you about some of the best deals available on personal electronic items like smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, and more. We now bring to you some of the best routers you can get within a budget since none of our gadgets are of much use without a stable internet connection.

Before we start listing the routers you can grab before the sale ends, it should be noted that shoppers will be able to avail lower effective prices with additional bank offers. SBI cardholders can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount on credit and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit users have the opportunity to receive up to 5 percent cash back along with welcome points. Eligible users also have the choice to avail of a no-cost EMI option on select products. Some items also feature appealing exchange offers, allowing customers to swap an older item for a new one and further reduce the price of their desired product.

Following are some of the best routers under Rs. 1,000 available during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale:

Product MRP Effective Deal Price
TP-link N300 Rs. 1,699 Rs. 949
MATRIX D-Link DIR-615 Rs. 1,199 Rs. 994
Tenda N301 RJ45 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 929
MERCUSYS N300 Rs. 1,399 Rs. 849
D-Link DIR-615 Rs. 1,800 Rs. 749

