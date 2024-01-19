Technology News

These are the best gaming peripherals to maximise your play!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2024 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: PlayStation

The DualSense Edge is priced at Rs. 16,499 during the sale

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale, which began January 13 for all customers, is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. The sale was supposed to end on January 18, but was extended for another day. Today is the last day of the Amazon sale, so it's the last chance to grab the best deals on products across different categories. The sale brings lucrative offers on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, ACs, washing machines, PC accessories and more. Gamers, too, have a lot to pick from during the Great Republic Day sale. We have already curated a list of best gaming laptop deals during the sale. Here, we'll look at the best gaming accessories, from controllers to keyboards, available during the sale.

Besides the sale prices, interested shoppers can also benefit from extra bank offers and discounts. SBI card holders can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also earn welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Some products in the sale have exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options as well.

During the Great Republic Day sale, the PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller (review) comes in at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499, down from is retail price of Rs. 18,990. You can also pick up the tried-and-tested Xbox wireless controller for Rs. 5,499. If you prefer a mouse and keyboard, you can check out the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse, available at reduced price of Rs. 6,195. Here are the best deals on gaming peripherals and accessories during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Product MRP Deal Price
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Rs. 5,890 Rs. 5,499
Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset Rs. 5,199 Rs. 2,799
Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse Rs. 8,395 Rs. 6,195
Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Rs. 8,590 Rs. 6,390
Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard Rs. 5,295 Rs. 3,995
BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710S 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor Rs. 29,990 Rs. 18,750
Sony DualSense Edge Wireless Controller Rs. 18,990 Rs. 16,499
HMD's First Smartphone With Dual Rear Camera Setup, New Logo Surfaces in Leaked Renders

