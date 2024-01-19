The Amazon Great Republic Day sale, which began January 13 for all customers, is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products. The sale was supposed to end on January 18, but was extended for another day. Today is the last day of the Amazon sale, so it's the last chance to grab the best deals on products across different categories. The sale brings lucrative offers on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, ACs, washing machines, PC accessories and more. Gamers, too, have a lot to pick from during the Great Republic Day sale. We have already curated a list of best gaming laptop deals during the sale. Here, we'll look at the best gaming accessories, from controllers to keyboards, available during the sale.

Besides the sale prices, interested shoppers can also benefit from extra bank offers and discounts. SBI card holders can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can also earn welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Some products in the sale have exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options as well.

During the Great Republic Day sale, the PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller (review) comes in at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499, down from is retail price of Rs. 18,990. You can also pick up the tried-and-tested Xbox wireless controller for Rs. 5,499. If you prefer a mouse and keyboard, you can check out the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse, available at reduced price of Rs. 6,195. Here are the best deals on gaming peripherals and accessories during the ongoing Amazon sale.

