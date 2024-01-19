Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has entered its final leg. The special discount sale kicked off last week for all shoppers, after providing early access to Prime members. The sale includes hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already covered the best deals on tablets, wearables, speakers, smartphones, and TVs. In case you missed the initial phase of the sale, we have handpicked some of the best deals on soundbars that you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024 today. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases.

The Great Republic Day Sale 2024 by Amazon started on January 13. The week-long sale was earlier planned to end on January 18, but the e-commerce major extended it till January 19. Besides the general discounts, SBI card holders can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. There are exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price.

Soundbars from popular companies such as Boat, CrossBeats, and Zebronics are available with affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. They offer Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Audio and Wi-Fi connectivity. Ptron's Jazz 2.0 soundbar for TV is selling for Rs. 2,399, down from the original price of Rs. 8,299. Similarly, the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 is available for Just Rs. 929, instead of Rs. 2,299.

Here are our picks for the best soundbars under Rs. 5,000 right now on Amazon before the Great Republic Day Sale ends tonight.

