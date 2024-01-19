Technology News

Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 5,000 to Check Before Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is offering bank discounts for SBI card users.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 January 2024 16:34 IST
Best Soundbar Deals Under Rs. 5,000 to Check Before Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Great Republic Day Sale 2024 by Amazon started on January 13

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 started last week
  • SBI card users can avail instant discount of up to 10 percent
  • Ptron's Jazz 2.0 soundbar for TV is selling for Rs. 2,399
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has entered its final leg. The special discount sale kicked off last week for all shoppers, after providing early access to Prime members. The sale includes hundreds of deals across all major product categories. We have already covered the best deals on tablets, wearables, speakers, smartphones, and TVs. In case you missed the initial phase of the sale, we have handpicked some of the best deals on soundbars that you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024 today. You can also avail of bank offers to further sweeten the purchases. 

The Great Republic Day Sale 2024 by Amazon started on January 13. The week-long sale was earlier planned to end on January 18, but the e-commerce major extended it till January 19. Besides the general discounts, SBI card holders can avail 10 percent discount on card and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of additional cashback and get around 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases. There are exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon discounts over and above the sale price. 

Soundbars from popular companies such as Boat, CrossBeats, and Zebronics are available with affordable price tags on Amazon in the Great Republic Day Sale. They offer Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Audio and Wi-Fi connectivity. Ptron's Jazz 2.0 soundbar for TV is selling for Rs. 2,399, down from the original price of Rs. 8,299. Similarly, the AmazonBasics Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 is available for Just Rs. 929, instead of Rs. 2,299.

Here are our picks for the best soundbars under Rs. 5,000 right now on Amazon before the Great Republic Day Sale ends tonight. 

Product MRP Deal Price
PTron Jazz 2.0 Rs. 8,299 Rs. 2,399
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 Rs. 2,299 Rs. 929
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 3800 Pro Rs. 15,999 Rs. 4,499
Govo Gosurround 300 Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,499
boAt Aavante Bar Tune Rs. 7,990 Rs. 2,999
CrossBeats Blaze B24 Bluetooth Soundbar Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,699
Portronics Decibel 23 Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,349

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2024, Discount Sale
