Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 on Tuesday — this is the seventh Budget to be presented by the finance minister, and the first one under the third NDA government that assumed power last month. The Union Budget will focus on four groups — the poor, youth, women, and farmers, according to the finance minister. It was announced a day after the Economic Survey for 2023-24 was released, with details of the country's short-term to medium-term prospects, as well as suggestions for improving economic growth and increasing investment in the country.

From reducing duties on mobile phone components to measures taken to boost the space sector in the country, the Union Budget 2024-25 has set high goals for the ongoing fiscal year. The government is also looking to boost higher education and employment.

Here are some of the key technology-related announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday.