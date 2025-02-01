Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI

Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI

The government will also formulate a national framework as guidance to states for promoting Global Capability Centres in emerging Tier-2 cities

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 1 February 2025 16:54 IST
Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI

Photo Credit: Press Trust of India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary

Highlights
  • The government is considering a new 'fund of funds' for startups
  • The fund will have a contribution of Rs. 10,000 crore
  • A centre of excellence for AI in education will be established
Advertisement

New and emerging technologies were in focus in the Union Budget, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a national framework for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Rs 500-crore Centre of Excellence in AI for education, and said a deep tech 'Fund of Funds' will be explored to catalyse the next generation startups.

A new Fund of Funds, with expanded scope and a fresh contribution of additional Rs 10,000 crore is also on anvil.

A national framework will be formulated as guidance to states for promoting Global Capability Centres in emerging Tier-2 cities. This will suggest measures for enhancing availability of talent and infrastructure, building byelaw reforms, and mechanisms for collaboration with industry.

"I had announced three Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities in 2023. Now a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for education will be set up with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore," Sitharaman said.

Startups have a reason for cheer also as a new 'Fund of Funds' with expanded scope and a fresh contribution of additional Rs 10,000 crore will be set up.

"The Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) for startups have received commitments of more than Rs 91,000 crore. These are supported by the Fund of Funds set up with a government contribution of Rs 10,000 crore. Now, a new fund of funds, with expanded scope and a fresh contribution of another Rs 10,000 crore will be set up," she said.

Gaja Capital Managing Partner Gopal Jain said the introduction of a new Fund of Funds for AIFs, and a Center of Excellence for AI in Education are all "promising steps" toward fostering a knowledge-driven economy.

To improve access to capital, the credit guarantee cover will be enhanced for startups, from Rs 10 crore to 20 crore, with the guarantee fee being moderated to 1 per cent for loans in 27 focus sectors key for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Bruce Keith, Co-founder CEO, InvestorAi believes that the announcement on deep tech funds, while details are awaited, needs to be viewed through the 'DeepSeek' lens of what can be done with relatively small amounts of capital when provided to agile and creative teams.

"We expect the venture capital ecosystem to bring velocity and momentum into funding these enterprises," Keith said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the India GCC landscape has been progressing over the past five years and the total number of such centres have risen to over 1,700 in FY24 with over 2,975 centres.

Jaspreet Singh, Partner and GCC Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat said that the Budget's focus on expanding talent availability and infrastructure in Tier-2 cities marks a significant step in strengthening India's Global Capability Centre ecosystem.

"By unlocking access to a wider talent pool, including professionals who prefer to stay in their hometowns, this initiative will enhance workforce stability and retention. Improved infrastructure will further enable seamless operations, making Tier-2 cities attractive destinations for high-value global work," Singh said.

As GCCs evolve into strategic hubs for innovation and technology, the expansion will drive inclusive growth, reduce regional disparities, and position India as a global leader in digital and business services, Singh said and noted that a well-distributed GCC network will ensure long-term resilience, scalability, and global competitiveness.

"The creation of the Deep Tech Fund of Funds will empower India's deep-tech entrepreneurship, and fuel India's global competitiveness in the AI race. With access to capital being a persistent challenge, the policy measures will increasing credit guarantee coverage for startups from Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 20 crore, enhancing access to capital," said Prabhu Ram, VP - Industry Research Group (IRG), CyberMedia Research.

"India currently has the smallest talent demand-supply gap and is on track to achieve a skilled talent surplus by 2030. The expansion of IITs and the establishment of AI Centers of Excellence (CoEs) will strengthen India's talent pool in emerging technologies, particularly AI. The PM Research Fellowship Scheme will also support innovation by offering 10,000 fellowships over the next five years at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, and IISc," he added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Union Budget 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, AI
Apple Said to Stop Development of AR Glasses for Mac Computers

Related Stories

Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Here's When the Vivo X200 Pro Mini Will Reportedly Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Budget 2025: Tech in Focus With Framework for GCCs, New 'Fund of Funds' for startups, CoE for AI
  2. Apple Said to Stop Development of AR Glasses for Mac Computers
  3. Vivo X200 Pro Mini India Launch Timeline Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features
  4. Government Axes Import Tax on Some Smartphone Parts in Boost to Apple, Xiaomi
  5. Finance Minister Proposes ID Cards for Gig Workers, UPI-Linked Credit Cards for Street Vendors
  6. WhatsApp Says Spyware Company Paragon Targeted Users in Two Dozen Countries
  7. Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change
  8. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
  9. New Study Uses Math to Decode Creativity and Idea Formation
  10. Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »