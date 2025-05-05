Technology News
Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date Set for May 8; Design, Colourways Revealed

Motorola Edge 60s will make its debut in China alongside the Motorola Edge 60 lineup and the Razr 60 clamshell-style foldable series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 May 2025 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60s will come in Glacier Mint, Misty Iris and Polar Rose (translated) shades

  • Motorola Edge 60s will support 12GB of RAM
  • The handset will support up to 512GB of onboard storage
  • The Motorola Edge 60s model will be joined by the base and Pro variants
Motorola Edge 60s will be unveiled in China soon. The company has revealed the launch date as well as the design and colour options of the upcoming handset. The Motorola Edge 60s will be unveiled in the country alongside the Motorola Edge 60 lineup and the Motorola Razr 60 clamshell-style foldable series that were unveiled in select global markets last month. The company has revealed the RAM, storage configurations, and some build details of the Motorola Edge 60s. It appears to have a similar design to the existing Edge 60 series models.

Motorola Edge 60s Launch Date, Design and Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 60s will launch in China on May 8, according to a Weibo post by the company. The company says that the handset has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Like the company's other handsets, the Edge 60s is expected to offer support for artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The official listing of the Motorola Edge 60s reveals that the handset will be available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. The phone will come in Glacier Mint, Misty Iris, and Polar Rose (translated from Chinese) colour options. 

The design of the Motorola Edge 60s appears to be similar to the existing Motorola Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro handsets. The back panel is seen with a slightly raised rectangular camera module. The curved display has very slim, uniform bezels and a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top. The volume rocker and the power button are placed on the right edge. The bottom edge holds the SIM card slot, a USB Type-C port, a mic and speaker grilles.

Motorola has also confirmed that the Motorola Edge 60s handset will be joined by the standard Motorola Edge and the Edge 60 Pro variants. The Motorola Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra foldable smartphones will launch alongside the Edge 60 series on the same date.

The Motorola Edge 60s will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curve-edge display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to arrive with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C primary camera with OIS support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it may have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. 

The Edge 60s variant is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The handset may measure 8.2mm in thickness and could weigh 190g.

