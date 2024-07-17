Technology News

FICCI Lists Pro-Blockchain Suggestions Ahead of Upcoming Union Budget: Details

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has proposed a blockchain-based portal for trading activities.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 July 2024 09:24 IST
FICCI Lists Pro-Blockchain Suggestions Ahead of Upcoming Union Budget: Details

Photo Credit: Facebook/ @FICCI

FICCI has asked the finance ministry to outline vision for asset tokenisation

  • FICCI urges fintech tweaks for cross-border paperless trade activities
  • FICCI calls for budget allocation for R&D on blockchain, AI
  • India to get its union budget for FY 2024-2025 on July 23
The Indian government is set to present the union budget for the fiscal year of 2024-2025 on July 23. Ahead of the upcoming budget announcement, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), India's non-government trade and commerce body, has extended a proposal to create a blockchain portal that will unify all trading operations across India, while adhering to legal compliances. The Indian government has in the past acknowledged the potential of blockchain technology across sectors, including e-governance, healthcare, and finance among others.

In a post on X, FICCI published its budget suggestion for a single blockchain-based portal for all trade-related compliances. The industry body believes that such a portal will link shipping lines, logistics providers, banks, and customs with each other – providing members of India's commerce and trade sector one dashboard to simplify cross-platform connectivity and internal communication.

The portal, as per FICCI, could also bring more ease to the exporter community to engage with India's commerce and streamline processes to reduce the pressure of compliance.

In its post on X, FICCI has mentioned FM Nirmala Sitharaman as well as the Ministry of Finance to bring their notice to the body's expectations from the upcoming budget.

In conversation with Gadgets360, Sharat Chandra, Founder of EmpowerEdge Ventures, said that through blockchain, the industry can benefit from increased transparency, efficiency, and security in trade operations.

“It is heartening to see industry bodies like FICCI taking the lead in advocating for the adoption of cutting-edge technologies,” Chandra said. “FICCI's recommendations demonstrate a commitment to drive progress and create an environment conducive to co-creation and innovation.”

This is not the only suggestion that FICCI has extended to India's finance ministry that hints at a pro-Web3 approach.

In another post on X, the trade body noted that increasing cross-border paperless trade activities and implementation of electronic exchange of documents was the need of the hour.

As we know, information stored on a blockchain is tamper-proof, which brings a rather thick layer of transparency to logged details saved on the network. Facilitating the exchange of documents through blockchain networks would not only make the transfer transparent, but also keep the sensitive data more secured against malicious actors.

FICCI also recommends that adequate budget needs to be allocated towards the research and development around newer technologies including blockchain, AI, quantum computing, cyber security, and privacy technology.

“Outline vision for tokenisation of assets like real estate and corporate debt on blockchain. Allocate seed capital for industry utilities for cyber frauds, money laundering, and climate risk data,” FICCI posted on X, quoting Saurabh Tripathi, Chair, FICCI Fintech Committee and Global Leader, Financial Institutions, BCG.

“As the government considers these proposals, it is crucial that the government prioritises the implementation of such forward-thinking initiatives to unlock the full potential of blockchain in trade and commerce,” Chandra noted.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, FICCI, Union Budget
Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased

