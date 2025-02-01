Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced several new measures and schemes as part of the Union Budget 2025. The second budget of the NDA government's third term will expand broadband connectivity to government schools, and take efforts to boost manufacturing of solar cells, grid-scale batteries, and other products. The budget will also provide insurance coverage for nearly 1 crore gig workers, while loan limits under the PM Swanidhi scheme will be increased, along with a new Rs. 30,000 credit card linked to the NPCI's unified payments interface (UPI).

Here are 5 things to know about key technology-related announcements from the Union Budget 2025