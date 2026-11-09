Airtel has reportedly started offering a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' deal on select prepaid recharge plans in India. Multiple users have spotted the promotion and shared screenshots of the offer on X. With this offer, eligible subscribers can get an additional recharge of the same value without paying extra. User reports suggest that the benefit is available on Airtel's Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 prepaid plans through the Airtel Thanks app. Both Airtel prepaid plans offer unlimited local and STD calling benefits and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer: Details

Airtel's new promotion is listed as '1+1 Recharge Free' on the Airtel Thanks app. With this, customers who recharge their numbers with the Rs. 349 or Rs. 399 prepaid plan can reportedly receive another recharge of the same price at no additional cost. Airtel has not provided complete details about how the additional recharge will be credited.

Multiple Airtel users have reportedly spotted the offer on their accounts and shared screenshots on X. However, it appears that the telecom operator is extending the benefit to selected subscribers.

Airtel Buy 1 Get 1 Free.. #Airtel Limited Period Offer Via Airtel Thanks App https://t.co/1dmS2HpZOp — Shabbu (@Ees_Khan) November 7, 2026

Both prepaid plans offer 28 days of validity. With the additional recharge, eligible subscribers will get up to 56 days of service for the price of a single recharge. Airtel prepaid subscribers can check eligibility by opening the Airtel Thanks app and looking for the '1+1 Recharge Free' tag on either of the two plans. If the promotional label is missing, the offer may not be available on their account.

Both Airtel prepaid plans offer unlimited local and STD calling. They also offer 100 SMS per day. The Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan provides 2GB of daily data and unlimited 5G data. It also includes a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription, free HelloTunes and Airtel Safe benefits, including spam call notifications to identify and report potential OTP-related scams.

The Rs. 399 Airtel prepaid plan offers unlimited 4G and 5G data without a daily usage limit. The plan additionally bundles a 12-month Adobe Express Premium subscription. It also brings the free HelloTunes and Airtel Safe benefits.