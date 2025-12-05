ACT Fibernet has revamped its broadband plans in India. The new plans are designed to suit different budgets and user needs across various Indian cities. ACT Fibernet pricing for these broadband plans starts at Rs. 499, depending on the city, with internet speeds ranging from 50Mbps to 1Gbps. Many ACT Fibernet plans also include a free subscription to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, as well as access to live TV channels. Customers in cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Delhi can now access new value plans starting from Rs. 749.

ACT Fibernet's New Broadband Plans Are Available in 30 Cities

ACT Fibernet, through a press release on Thursday, announced the launch of its revamped broadband plans across more than 30 Indian cities. The company says the updated plans are built around customer feedback and aim to deliver tailored solutions for a range of budgets and usage needs. ACT says the new portfolio reflects feedback collected from metros and new markets.

The ACT broadband plans now start at Rs. 499 for 50 Mbps, with the top-tier 1 Gbps plan priced at Rs. 1,999. These updated plans include bundled access to popular OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video (Prime Lite), ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNXT, and more, as well as over 450 live channels. The operator's pricing for its broadband plans can vary depending on the city a customer is based in.

The value plan with access to essential OTT platforms costs Rs. 749 in cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow. It offers Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, and Yupp TV subscriptions alongside access to more than 450 live TV channels. The value plan begins at Rs. 798 in Hyderabad and Rs. 778 in Vijayawada.

In Pune, the ACT SmartWiFi value plan is priced at Rs. 848, while customers in Hosur can choose the Rs. 899 plan, and those in Tumkur and Ghaziabad can opt for the Rs. 650 plan. In Warangal, the basic value plan is available for Rs. 789. These revamped broadband plans are now live across all cities where ACT Fibernet is available. Smart Mesh routers are available with select plans.

These plans come with ACT SmartWiFi technology, which is claimed to use fibre optics to deliver fast internet. The smart Wi-Fi system continuously monitors the network and makes real-time adjustments to optimise performance.