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Telegram’s New Bot API Update Turns Messages Into Interactive Mini-Apps, Adds Support for Crypto Payments

Telegram's latest update provides users with access to small applications without having to leave a conversation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 November 2026 16:49 IST
Telegram’s New Bot API Update Turns Messages Into Interactive Mini-Apps, Adds Support for Crypto Payments

Photo Credit: Reuters

The widgets will render their interfaces natively inside message bubbles

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Highlights
  • The feature is part of the latest Bot API 10.4 update
  • Mini-apps run inside a QuickJS sandbox environment
  • Telegram also added support for TON Connect wallet transactions
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Telegram announced a new feature on Tuesday that turns ordinary messages into interactive mini-apps. The cross-platform social media and instant messaging service claims users can access tools and services directly within their conversations. The feature is said to be part of the latest Bot API update, which lets developers create HTML-based widgets that run inside message bubbles. Separately, Telegram is also adding support for TON (The Open Network) Connect transactions.

Interactive Widgets, TON Wallet Support on Telegram

In an X post, Telegram Founder and CEO Pavel Durov revealed that users can now convert any message on the platform into an app. It is part of the Bot API 10.4 update released on November 9, which introduces support for interactive HTML widgets that developers can embed directly into messages.

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As per the release notes, the new widgets allow bots to send custom interfaces with dynamic layouts, adjustable sizing, and interactive elements. Developers can build these using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. This, according to Telegram, provides users with access to small applications without having to leave a conversation.

Unlike traditional Telegram Mini Apps, which generally open web pages hosted by developers, these widgets will render their interfaces natively inside message bubbles. Telegram uses a QuickJS sandbox to run the mini-apps, while routing interactions through the relevant bot. The widgets can also remain visible as users scroll through a conversation.

Telegram claims that developers can make the interfaces respond to user input, send queries, and receive answers. Bots can also update widgets in place, which will allow information and interface elements to change without sending an entirely new message.

Apart from this, the messaging platform is introducing shared widgets, which let bots reuse the same interface across multiple messages and update it through a central setting.

Telegram is also expanding the payment capabilities of these widgets through its native Wallet. Bot API 10.4 adds support for signing and notifying users about transactions, while bots can also access wallet cards containing information such as balances and NFT stickers.

With support for TON Connect transaction formats, developers will be able to build payment requests using existing TON Connect code. When a user initiates a transaction through a widget, the bot prepares the request, and Telegram opens its native wallet. Users can then review the payment amount and destination before confirming the transaction. The bots can detect service messages related to wallet transfers as well, although the availability of the payment widget will depend on regional restrictions.

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Further reading: Telegram, Telegram Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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