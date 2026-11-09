Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 10,000 in India. The plan comes with a validity of three years, making it a long-term option for subscribers who prefer paying for their mobile services upfront rather than recharging regularly. Along with the usual telecom benefits, it also includes access to a range of digital services. The recharge is available to customers across the country through Jio's online and offline channels.

Reliance Jio Rs. 10,000 Prepaid Plan: Benefits, Validity

The recharge offers 1,095 days of validity, unlimited calls to all networks, 100 SMS messages per day and 2.5GB of high-speed data daily. Subscribers will get a total of 2,737.5GB of high-speed data over the three-year period. Once the daily limit is exhausted, browsing speeds fall to 64Kbps. Those with a compatible 5G smartphone and access to Jio True 5G coverage can use unlimited 5G data as well.

The Rs. 10,000 plan also comes with a JioHotstar Mobile + Hollywood subscription, live TV channels on JioTV and 50GB of JioAICloud storage. Canva Pro Lite is part of the package too, but only for 12 months. The subscription gives users access to additional design tools and templates, and will expire well before the prepaid plan's validity ends.

Jio is offering the recharge through the MyJio app and its website, as well as retail stores and authorised third-party outlets across India.

The telecom company recently launched a Rs. 15 data add-on pack in India, offering 24 hours of unlimited 5G data.

The operator also partnered with Canva to offer free subscriptions on select prepaid plans. The Rs. 399 recharge includes Canva Pro for 12 months, while the Rs. 349 plan and other eligible recharges come with Canva Pro Lite.

Jio also introduced a special Rs. 3,599 prepaid plan in September to mark its 10th anniversary in India. The 365-day recharge comes with 120GB of bonus data, 18 months of Google AI Pro access, 5TB of cloud storage and a JioHotstar subscription, along with its regular calling and data benefits.

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