Amazon Prime Lite made its debut in India in June this year. It offers a cost-effective alternative to the company's standard annual Prime subscription. The budget-friendly package offers many benefits similar to the standard Amazon Prime subscription including two-day deliveries and access to the Prime Video catalogue, albeit with some restrictions. Notably, Amazon Prime Lite does not provide access to Amazon Music, Amazon Gaming, and Prime Reading. The e-commerce site has now slashed the price of the Amazon Prime Lite annual plan in India.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription price in India

At launch, the Amazon Prime Lite was priced at Rs. 999 for a year. Now, as per a listing on Amazon's Customer Service page, (spotted first by MySmartPrice), the price of the annual subscription has been brought down to Rs. 799.

Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Lite plans

Photo Credit: Amazon

The standard Amazon Prime plans remain unchanged. The annual subscription is available at Rs. 1,499, while the one-month and three-month Prime plans are listed at Rs. 299 and Rs. 599.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription benefits

Amazon Prime Lite subscription allows users to enjoy a lot of benefits similar to the ones enjoyed by regular Prime users. They are eligible for two-day delivery on select items at no additional cost, as well as one-day or same-day delivery options.

No-cost EMI options are also allowed for Amazon Prime Lite users, similar to standard Prime users. You can access Morning Delivery options to eligible addresses at Rs. 175 per item with a Prime Lite membership. There is also no minimum order value for free delivery eligibility. With the Prime Lite plan, you can also avail of a no-rush delivery option to get a cashback of Rs. 25 on your order.

Most Prime Lite limitations come with Prime Video access. Although the complete Amazon Prime Video catalogue is available to Prime Lite users, they can only access Prime Video content on mobile phones at a maximum resolution of 720p. Live sports and TV shows on Prime Lite membership come with ads, whereas regular Prime users have an ad-free experience.

