Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now live in India. The ongoing sale will end after 48 hours on Sunday night and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members in the country. You can also avail discounts on millions of products by sellers across different categories such as smartphones, smartwatches, wearables, headphones, laptops, consumer electronics, clothing and more. The online marketplace is offering additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale. It has also partnered with ICICI Bank and SBI Cards to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent bank card and EMI transactions.

These are some of the best-selling electronic items in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The dual-SIM OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has emerged as one of the best-selling smartphone models during the Prime Day sale. It can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 17,999 via Amazon during the sale. With a coupon-based offer, shoppers can save an additional Rs. 500. Bank discounts will further sweeten the deal by Rs. 1,000. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 16,100. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 120Hz refresh rate display. It flaunts an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14 has a starting price of Rs. 66,999 in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. The iPhone 14 was launched in September 2022 and pricing started at Rs. 79,900. Customers can benefit from the additional bank offer, which can further bring its price down by up to 65,999. You can swap an old iPhone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 50,000 which would bring down the effective price to Rs. 15,999. The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 65,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Redmi 12C

Amazon is selling the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 12C budget smartphone for Rs. 7,799 instead of the original launch price of Rs. 9,999. EMI options start at Rs. 373 per month. Interested users can also swap an old smartphone to get an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 7,400. The Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Buy now at: 7,799 (MRP Rs. 9,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones are available during the Amazon sale at Rs. 1,598, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,999. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The earphones have a neckband-style design and are equipped with 12.4mm drivers. They are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback time on a single charge. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,598 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz

The ongoing sale on Amazon has seen the price of the Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch drop to Rs. 1,199, down from the original price of Rs. 1,999. Users can avail of Rs. 300 as part of a cashback offer while making payments through Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers Bluetooth calling with a wireless range of up to 18 metres. It has a 1.69-inch TFT display and supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,199 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Boat Airdopes 141

Boat's Airdopes 141 TWS headphones are currently priced at Rs. 998 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The wireless in-ear headphones come with dual 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They are said to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: 998 (MRP Rs. 4,490

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa

Amazon Alexa-powered Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker is available for purchase at Rs. 1,949, instead of the original price of Rs. 4,499. Interested customers can buy an Amazon Echo Dot combo to get a smart bulb worth Rs. 649 at just Rs. 150. The smart speaker can be operated through voice commands. Alexa can speak English and Hindi and users can ask questions, play music, control the smart home, and more with this device. It can be used as a standalone speaker or connected to other speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,949 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.