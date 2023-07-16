Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Offers on Best Selling Electronics You Shouldn't Miss

Day 2 of Amazon's ongoing Prime Day Sale 2023 brings offers and discounts on some of the most popular products on the e-commerce platform.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 14:22 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Offers on Best Selling Electronics You Shouldn't Miss

Amazon has listed the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at Rs. 13,999

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 began at midnight on July 15
  • The Realme Narzo N55 is listed for Rs. 11,999 during the sale
  • Amazon Prime members can participate in the ongoing sale until midnight

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will end tonight and the two-day sale that started on July 15 has already introduced various discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, and electronic items. The ongoing Prime Day sale also brought exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on a range of products. The annual sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, while SBI and ICICI bank customers can get additional savings via eligible card transactions. We have handpicked a list of mobile phones, wearables and other electronic items that have emerged as the best-selling products on the last day of the Prime Day sale 2023. Customers should compare the prices on the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale before making a purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has emerged as one of the best-selling smartphone models during the Prime Day sale. It can be purchased at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model via Amazon during the sale. Shoppers can save up to Rs. 1,250 through bank-based offers. Exchanging your old smartphone will lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 19,949. The Galaxy M34 5G runs on an Exynos 1280 SoC and sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

Amazon has listed the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at Rs. 13,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 15,499. Customers can use an ICICI bank credit card or SBI cards to get an additional Rs. 1,000 instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,250 that can be availed by exchanging an old phone. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,499)

Realme Narzo N55

Realme's Narzo N55 is one of the best-selling handsets during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. The promotion has brought the handset to Rs. 11,999 with a coupon-based offer of Rs. 1,000. Customers using an ICICI Bank credit card and SBI cards can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old phone with the new model. Realme's Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 12,999)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is listed on Amazon with the original price tag of Rs. 15,490 for the 6RAM + 128GB storage variant during the sale. However, it is available with an Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards. Further, customers can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 14,700 when purchasing the phone in lieu of their existing model. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,490)

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones are currently listed for Rs. 999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 3,990. Eligible card purchases can receive Rs. 500 discount as well. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers and have an IPX7 rating for water resistance. The neckband-style wireless earphones support Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec in addition to SBC and AAC.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,499)

Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

In the smartwatch segment, Fire Boltt's budget wearable Ninja Call Pro Plus is has been one of the most popular devices during the sale. This smartwatch is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,398, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,999. Customers can get an additional Rs. 100 discount by applying a coupon. There is up to Rs. 500 bank discount as well. The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus sports a 1.83-inch HD display and features Bluetooth calling. It supports over 100 sports modes and health-tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,398 (MRP Rs. Rs. 1,999)

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,998. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of up to Rs. 500 discount on purchases made via select credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Xiaomi Power Bank 3i houses a big 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. It has two USB outputs for charging two devices simultaneously and supports 20W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Buy now: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day, Amazon, Sale Offers, discount offers, Amazon India, MI Power Bank 3i, Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus, Boat Rockerz 255 Pro Plus, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo N55, Prime Day sale 2023, Amazon Sale, Prime Day 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale Ends Tonight: Don't Miss These Vlogging Essentials From Sony, DJI and More
Amazon Prime Dale Sale 2023 Discounts on Travel Gadgets like Adapters, Earphones, Hotspot and More

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Top Offers on Best Selling Electronics You Shouldn't Miss
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Apple Products
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Here Are the Best Smartphone Deals
  3. Top Deals and Discounts on Travel Gadgets Before Amazon Prime Day 2023 Ends
  4. Best Wi-Fi Extenders to Purchase on Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
  5. Best Deals on AmazonBasics Products and Accessories: Prime Day Sale 2023
  6. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: See Here
  7. iPhone 14 to Galaxy Z Flip 4: Top Premium Phones to Buy on Day 2 of Prime Day
  8. Incredible Prices on Renewed Gadgets During Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Infinix GT 10 Pro Series Leak Suggests It May Resemble This Popular Phone
  10. These Are the Best-Selling Devices During the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Plans to Boost Smartphone Sale in India as Samsung Struggles
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro, GT 10 Pro+ Design and Key Specifications Leak, Looks Similar to Nothing Phone 2
  3. Twitter Cash Flow Still Negative Because of 50 Percent Drop in Ad Revenue, Heavy Debt: Elon Musk
  4. India’s New Online Gaming Tax Will Stifle Foreign Investment, Put $2.5 Billion Investment at Risk: Gaming Firms
  5. Tesla Rolls Out First Cybertruck After Two-Year Delay: All Details
  6. Elon Musk's xAI Will Use Public Tweets for AI Model Training, to Work With Twitter and Tesla
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Goes Live: Here's How to Avail Best Deals and Discounts
  8. Crypto, Metaverse Threats as Serious as Those Around Dynamite: Home Minister Amit Shah
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Important Step for Exploration: ISRO Chief
  10. Redmi Note 13 Spotted on EEC Listing; Another Redmi Smartphone Appears: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.