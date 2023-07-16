Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will end tonight and the two-day sale that started on July 15 has already introduced various discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, and electronic items. The ongoing Prime Day sale also brought exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on a range of products. The annual sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, while SBI and ICICI bank customers can get additional savings via eligible card transactions. We have handpicked a list of mobile phones, wearables and other electronic items that have emerged as the best-selling products on the last day of the Prime Day sale 2023. Customers should compare the prices on the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale before making a purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M34 5G has emerged as one of the best-selling smartphone models during the Prime Day sale. It can be purchased at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model via Amazon during the sale. Shoppers can save up to Rs. 1,250 through bank-based offers. Exchanging your old smartphone will lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 19,949. The Galaxy M34 5G runs on an Exynos 1280 SoC and sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 25,999)

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

Amazon has listed the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant of iQoo Z6 Lite 5G at Rs. 13,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 15,499. Customers can use an ICICI bank credit card or SBI cards to get an additional Rs. 1,000 instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,250 that can be availed by exchanging an old phone. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,499)

Realme Narzo N55

Realme's Narzo N55 is one of the best-selling handsets during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023. The promotion has brought the handset to Rs. 11,999 with a coupon-based offer of Rs. 1,000. Customers using an ICICI Bank credit card and SBI cards can also avail of an additional 10 percent discount. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old phone with the new model. Realme's Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 12,999)

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is listed on Amazon with the original price tag of Rs. 15,490 for the 6RAM + 128GB storage variant during the sale. However, it is available with an Rs. 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards. Further, customers can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 14,700 when purchasing the phone in lieu of their existing model. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,490)

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones are currently listed for Rs. 999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 3,990. Eligible card purchases can receive Rs. 500 discount as well. They come with 10mm dynamic drivers and have an IPX7 rating for water resistance. The neckband-style wireless earphones support Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec in addition to SBC and AAC.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,499)

Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

In the smartwatch segment, Fire Boltt's budget wearable Ninja Call Pro Plus is has been one of the most popular devices during the sale. This smartwatch is available with a price tag of Rs. 1,398, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,999. Customers can get an additional Rs. 100 discount by applying a coupon. There is up to Rs. 500 bank discount as well. The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus sports a 1.83-inch HD display and features Bluetooth calling. It supports over 100 sports modes and health-tracking metrics such as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,398 (MRP Rs. Rs. 1,999)

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i

Xiaomi Power Bank 3i is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,998. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of up to Rs. 500 discount on purchases made via select credit cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Xiaomi Power Bank 3i houses a big 20,000mAh lithium polymer battery and supports Quick Charge 3.0. It has two USB outputs for charging two devices simultaneously and supports 20W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Buy now: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

