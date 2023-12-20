WhosNext2023
Technology News
WhatsApp may soon allow all participants in a conversation to listen to the video and music audio shared by you from your smartphone.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 December 2023 18:20 IST
WhatsApp currently supports video calls with up to 32 participants

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on the ability to share media audio on video calls
  • The feature was previously spotted in development on iOS
  • There's no word on which apps will be supported by the upcoming feature
WhatsApp has been spotted working on a feature that will allow users to share video and music audio while they are on a call on the messaging platform. The feature was previously spotted in development by a feature tracker on iOS, and the company appears to be preparing the same functionality on the Android app. Listening to video and music audio together will reportedly work only when screen sharing is active during a video call and isn't supported during audio-only calls.

According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta is now developing the same video and music audio sharing feature on both Android and iOS. Earlier this month, the tracker discovered that WhatsApp was adding support for the feature on iOS — the development of the feature on Android suggests that users will be able to use the feature across platforms, when it is eventually rolled out.

whatsapp video music audio sharing wabetainfo whatsapp

WhatsApp hasn't announced a release date for the new feature
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

 

On the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.18, the feature tracker discovered that WhatsApp is working on the ability to allow all participants in a video call to listen to music playing on one device. However, the feature is still in development, which means even users who have signed up to receive beta updates cannot try out the feature on the current version.

It is worth noting that just like on iOS, the feature to share video and music audio on WhatsApp won't work on an audio-only WhatsApp call, according to WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, even video calls where the video is turned off will not be supported, as per details shared by the feature tracker.

If this feature sounds familiar, it's because Apple introduced a similar feature called SharePlay in 2021, that allows users to watch videos and listen to music from select apps together and play games with friends during a FaceTime call. It remains to be seen whether the video and music audio sharing feature on WhatsApp works with all music and video apps, when it is rolled out to users at a future date.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp audio sharing, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp beta
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nubia Flip 5G Clamshell Foldable Phone Could Be in the Works; Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database

