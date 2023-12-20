WhatsApp has been spotted working on a feature that will allow users to share video and music audio while they are on a call on the messaging platform. The feature was previously spotted in development by a feature tracker on iOS, and the company appears to be preparing the same functionality on the Android app. Listening to video and music audio together will reportedly work only when screen sharing is active during a video call and isn't supported during audio-only calls.

According to details shared by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta is now developing the same video and music audio sharing feature on both Android and iOS. Earlier this month, the tracker discovered that WhatsApp was adding support for the feature on iOS — the development of the feature on Android suggests that users will be able to use the feature across platforms, when it is eventually rolled out.

WhatsApp hasn't announced a release date for the new feature

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

On the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.26.18, the feature tracker discovered that WhatsApp is working on the ability to allow all participants in a video call to listen to music playing on one device. However, the feature is still in development, which means even users who have signed up to receive beta updates cannot try out the feature on the current version.

It is worth noting that just like on iOS, the feature to share video and music audio on WhatsApp won't work on an audio-only WhatsApp call, according to WABetaInfo. Meanwhile, even video calls where the video is turned off will not be supported, as per details shared by the feature tracker.

If this feature sounds familiar, it's because Apple introduced a similar feature called SharePlay in 2021, that allows users to watch videos and listen to music from select apps together and play games with friends during a FaceTime call. It remains to be seen whether the video and music audio sharing feature on WhatsApp works with all music and video apps, when it is rolled out to users at a future date.

