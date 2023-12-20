Microsoft has announced a partnership with Suno to bring its AI-powered music creation capabilities to Copilot. With the Suno plugin, Microsoft Copilot users will be able to create personalized songs with the help of prompts. The song creation feature follows a host of new AI-driven enhancements to Microsoft Copilot. Announced in September, the Copilot AI companion rebrands the company's AI services, including the Bing Chat AI chatbot, under a single umbrella.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Microsoft said that the Suno plugin would bring the ability to generate complete songs, with lyrics, instrumentals, and vocals, from a single sentence. Copilot users don't need to have musical knowledge to start creating songs on the AI assistant. According to Microsoft, Suno will match the song to the cues present in the prompt to generate a full song.

To enable Suno on Microsoft Copilot, users can head to copilot.microsoft.com while signed into their Microsoft account, toggle on the Suno plugin or click on the Suno logo that says, “Make music with Suno.” Users can then use prompts to specify genre and theme to create the song they want.

According to the blog, the Suno plugin for Microsoft Copilot has started rolling out to some users and will be available widely in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced new upcoming copilot features to mark a year of the AI chatbot. Copilot will soon get OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, which will enable it to perform more complex and longer tasks. Additionally, Copilot is also getting the new DALL-E 3 model for image generation, that will allow it to create richer images that better reflect user prompts.

Back in September, a Windows 11 update integrated Copilot to Microsoft's operating system. In addition to integrating the chatbot into Windows 11, Microsoft also updated the MS Paint app with support for layers and graphics generation. The screenshotting app Snipping Tool also received AI-based features like text extraction and redaction.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.