Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones, From iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be live over the weekend, July 15-16

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2023 06:24 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 14 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 65,999.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and the two-day sale event is bringing a host of offers and deep discounts, exclusively for Prime subscribers. The Prime Day sale, which will be live over the weekend, July 15-16, will be home to deals on laptops, earphones, smart home devices, computer accessories, home appliances and more. The pick of the lot, of course, is the smartphone category. The Amazon Prime Day sale will be offering some of the best deals on mobile phones, across multiple segments and brands.

It's also worth noting that customers will get additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500 (including bonus discount) on select products if they use ICICI and SBI bank credit and debit cards. These additional discounts, however, only apply to select products on Amazon.

Smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, iQoo, Realme, OnePlus and more will be up for grabs during Prime Day. Here are our picks for some of the best smartphones deals during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023.

iPhone 14

Apple's latest line of iPhone models were launched in September last year during the 'Far Out' event with a starting price of Rs. 79,900 for the base iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage. During the now live Prime Day 2023 sale, the iPhone 14 is available for a discounted price of Rs. 65,999. Prime members will also get an additional discount of Rs. 750 while using SBI and ICICI bank credit cards for non-EMI transactions for the purchase.

The iPhone 14 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. It is available in six different colour options — Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Yellow, and (Product) RED — all of which are available at discounted price during the Prime Day 2023 sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 65,999 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (review) was launched last year in April at a price of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. During Prime Day, the OnePlus handset is now available at an effective discounted price of Rs. 17,499, which includes a Rs. 500 voucher discount for all Prime customers at checkout. Card offers on SBI and ICICI bank cards will further bring the price down for the handset, as per the Amazon listing.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ ( 1,080x2,412 pixels) display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched in India in March 2021 at a retail price of Rs. 55,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate.

During the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale, Samsung's Fan Edition smartphone is priced at a much lower price of Rs. 26,999. Interested customers can also get an additional Rs. 2000 instant discount upon buying the phone with an SBI or ICICI bank credit card.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro (review) launched in India in April last year with octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.72-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM, 120W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging.

The handset debuted at a price of Rs. 62,999 and is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 during the Prime Day 2023 sale. The phone also includes an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 when purchased with an ICICI or SBI credit card, bringing the price further down to Rs. 39,749.

Buy now at: [Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 62,999)] (https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.in%2Fgp%2Fproduct%2FB09XB9FLSH%2Fref%3Ds9_acss_bw_cg_Budget_3f1_w)

iQoo Neo 7 5G

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G went on sale on Prime Day at a price of Rs. 33,999, but you can pick up the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQoo Neo 7 5G (review), launched in India earlier this year in February, for a discounted price of Rs. 27,999. The phone was originally priced at Rs. 29,999 at launch.

Customers who use an ICICI or SBI bank credit card to buy the phone can also avail an additional instant discount of Rs. 1200. The iQoo handset features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G launched in India in April last year. A rebrand of the OnePlus Ace that had earlier launched in China, OnePlus 10R 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The OnePlus smartphone debuted at a price of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It is now available for Rs. 36,999 as part of the Prime Day sale. Additionally, customers can also bag an extra discount of Rs. 2,250 by using SBI or ICICI credit cards for the purchase, effectively bringing the price of the phone to Rs. 34,749

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Tecno Phantom X2 5G

If you're looking for something flashier, then you could opt for the Tecno Phantom X2 5G. The tecno handset sports a distinct design and comes in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colourways. The phone's single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant was launched in India earlier this year at a price of Rs. 39,999. The handset is now on sale on Amazon for Rs. 36,999, as part of the e-commerce giant's Prime Day offerings. Customers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000 while using SBI and ICICI credits cards.

The premium phone sports a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
