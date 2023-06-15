Technology News
  Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription With Free Two Day Delivery, Ad Supported Streaming Launched in India

Amazon Prime Lite Annual Subscription With Free Two-Day Delivery, Ad-Supported Streaming Launched in India

Amazon Prime Lite price in India is set at Rs. 999 for an annual subscription.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 June 2023 11:06 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon customers can also sign up for a Prime subscription after a 30-day free trial

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Lite is a cheaper version of the regular Prime subscription
  • The company began testing the Prime Lite subscription earlier this year
  • The plan has some drawbacks, such as access to ad-supported streaming

Amazon Prime Lite was launched in India on Thursday, as a more affordable alternative to the company's annual Prime subscription. The e-commerce giant began testing the plan with a few users earlier this year, and has now rolled out access to all customers. The cheaper plan offers access to two-day deliveries at no additional cost, along with access to the entire catalogue of Prime Video content with certain limitations, compared to the regular Amazon Prime subscription. Meanwhile, Amazon Music, Amazon Gaming, and Prime Reading will not be available on the Prime Lite plan.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription price in India

Amazon Prime Lite price in India is set at Rs. 999 for one year, which is considerably lower than the regular plan that costs Rs. 1,499 for the same period. Users will have access to a toned-down version of the original Prime subscription with free delivery, early access to Prime sales, and access to Amazon Prime Video, the company's streaming platform.

You can sign up for the new Prime Lite plan on the Amazon app for iOS and Android, or via the Amazon India website. You can also choose to switch over to the cheaper Prime Lite plan after your existing Amazon Prime subscription ends.

Amazon Prime Lite subscription benefits

The newly announced Amazon Prime Lite subscription is a cheaper alternative for customers seeking to access Amazon Prime benefits at a more affordable price. With a Prime Lite subscription, you get access to two-day delivery for items purchased via Amazon shopping at no additional cost. In contrast, the regular Prime subscription offers one-day and same-day delivery options as part of the subscription. However, for more important orders, you can pay an additional Rs. 175 per order to avail of Amazon's Morning Delivery option.

Like the regular Amazon Prime subscription, the cheaper Prime Lite plan offers access to the company's Prime Video streaming platform. However, subscribers will face certain limitations. You will can only access the service from two devices, and can only view content in HD resolution, unlike the regular plan that offers access to content at up to Ultra-HD HDR resolution on compatible devices.

If you subscribe to the Prime Lite plan, you will also have to put up with ads while streaming content on Amazon Prime Video, although Amazon has not specified details of the duration and frequency of these advertisements. You won't have access to Prime Video via a web browser, but you can stream via the apps for iOS and Android.

Meanwhile, you won't have access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Advantage benefits with an Amazon Prime Lite subscription. If you use Amazon to purchase items occasionally and don't mind two-day shipping, and want access to ad-supported Prime Video content, you can opt for the Prime Lite plan that offers a slightly watered-down version of the regular Prime subscription at a more affordable price.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
