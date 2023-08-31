Technology News

Baidu, ByteDance, Other Chinese Firms Launch ChatGPT-Like Chatbots to Public

Chinese media reported that a total of 11 firms had received approvals from the government, including TikTok owner ByteDance and Tencent Holdings.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2023 22:03 IST
Baidu, ByteDance, Other Chinese Firms Launch ChatGPT-Like Chatbots to Public

Baidu said in a statement that its chatbot, Ernie Bot, was now fully accessible to the public

Highlights
  • Baidu is China's leading online search provider
  • 11 firms had received approvals from the government in China
  • Baidu also plans on releasing a series of "AI-native apps"

Five Chinese tech firms, including Baidu and SenseTime Group, on Thursday launched their artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots to the public after receiving government approval, as China's government pushes to widen the use of such products amid competition with the United States.

Baidu, China's leading online search provider, said in a statement that its ChatGPT-like chatbot, Ernie Bot, was now fully accessible to the public. A SenseTime spokesperson told Reuters via email that its chatbot, SenseChat, was also now "fully available to serve all users". 

Three AI start-ups, Baichuan Intelligent Technology, Zhipu AI and MiniMax, also announced similar public launches on Thursday.

Shares in Baidu and SenseTime jumped in Hong Kong trade, gaining 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent respectively in a broader market that was trading 0.55 percent lower. 

Unlike other countries, China requires companies to submit security assessments and receive clearance before releasing mass-market AI products.

Authorities have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.

Chinese media reported that a total of 11 firms had received approvals from the government, including TikTok owner ByteDance and Tencent Holdings. Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment about their AI plans. 

Baidu's CEO Robin Li said on Thursday that by making Ernie Bot widely available, Baidu would "collect massive amount of valuable real-world human feedback" to further improve the chatbot. 

Baidu also plans on releasing a series of "AI-native apps", the company said. 

Early mover advantage

It is unclear whether Alibaba has received approval as of this week. But an Alibaba Cloud spokesperson told Reuters that the company had completed filings for its AI model, Tongyi Qianwen, and that the model was awaiting its official launch. 

The person also said the company expected the regulators to release a list of companies with approvals within the coming week. 

Being the first to market in China is considered critical for the country's cut-throat internet industry. Baidu's Ernie Bot topped the free app category on Apple's App Store in China on Thursday after the announcement. 

"I think the ones that got approved have an early mover advantage to be able to fine-tune their product faster than competitors," Kai Wang, an analyst at Morningstar.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, is on track to generate more than $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,270 crore) in revenue over the next 12 months, tech-focused publication The Information reported on Tuesday. 

The approvals were widely anticipated after China published a set of interim rules aimed at regulating generative AI products for the public that went into effect on August 15. 

Previously, companies were only allowed to conduct small-scale public tests of AI products but with the new rules, companies have widened their AI product tests by enabling more features and engaging in more marketing. Prior government approval is not needed for products targeting businesses.

Shawn Yang, an analyst at Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, said the government's move to greenlight AI products could spark consolidation in the industry. 

"Many people were rushing into the large language model business," he said, "But the industry may soon consolidate. Only those with data and tech capability will be able to push forward."

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Baidu, China, SenseTime, ChatGPT, OpenAI, US, AI, ByteDance
JSW Group Said to Be in Talks to Get Licence for Technology to Build EVs in India
Viacom18 Bags Indian Cricket Digital and TV Media Rights for Nearly Rs. 6,000 Crore

Related Stories

Baidu, ByteDance, Other Chinese Firms Launch ChatGPT-Like Chatbots to Public
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
  2. NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’
  3. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  4. Sony Is Raising Annual PS Plus Subscription Prices Across All Tiers
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  6. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Telegram Introduces Stories, Dual Camera Mode and These New Features
  8. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC First Impressions
  10. JSW Group Said to Be in Talks to License Technology to Build EVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Viacom18 Bags Indian Cricket Digital and TV Media Rights for Nearly Rs. 6,000 Crore
  2. Baidu, ByteDance, Other Chinese Firms Launch ChatGPT-Like Chatbots to Public
  3. JSW Group Said to Be in Talks to Get Licence for Technology to Build EVs in India
  4. Apple Plans to Drop Chat Support for Customers on X, YouTube Soon: Report
  5. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Design Renders Leaked; Specifications, Colour Options Revealed: Report
  6. Moto G54 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of September 6 India Launch
  7. Microsoft to Unbundle Teams From Office Product to Avert EU Antitrust Fine
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Reportedly Spotted on FCC Certification Website Ahead of Debut: All Details
  9. SEC Wrong to Deny Grayscale Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal: US Court
  10. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Elon Musk's X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.