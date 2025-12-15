Technology News
OnePlus 15R Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked Days Before Launch in India

OnePlus 15R will be available in India via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store in three colourways

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 10:58 IST
OnePlus 15R Price in India, Storage Configurations Leaked Days Before Launch in India

OnePlus 15R is teased to sport a dual rear camera unit

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 15R will pack a 7,4000mAh battery
  • The phone will be offered in three colourways
OnePlus 15R will be launched in India and other global markets by the Chinese smartphone maker later this week. Leading up to its much-anticipated debut, the tech firm has been teasing the key specifications, features, design, and colourways of the upcoming phone. Now, a tipster has leaked the OnePlus 15R's price in India, along with details of two RAM and storage configurations. The handset is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Storage Options (Expected)

In a post on X, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), citing an internal source, leaked the pricing and memory configurations of the upcoming OnePlus 15R. The handset is said to be offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The more expensive variant of the OnePlus 15R, featuring 512GB of built-in storage, will be priced at Rs. 52,000 in India, according to Guglani. Meanwhile, the base 256GB storage model is said to cost between Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000.

On top of this, the tech firm might offer discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 4,000 with credit and debit cards of select banks, according to the latest leak. If this is true, the OnePlus 15R will be launched at a significantly higher price than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R, which debuted in India at Rs. 42,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 49,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The OnePlus 15R is said to be the rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was recently unveiled in China. To recap, the Ace 6T was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option was priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 47,000) at debut.

Slated to launch in India on December 17, the OnePlus 15R will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and Electric Violet colourways.

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which was launched on November 26. The SoC will be paired with the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. The handset will be equipped with a 7,400mAh battery, too. Recently, the tech firm announced that the phone will feature a 32-megapixel sensor with the autofocus capability at the back, which is teased to be housed inside a dual rear camera unit.

OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Price in India, OnePlus 15R Storage Options, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15R India Launch, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
