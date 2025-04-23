Technology News
Baidu Launches Xinxiang AI Agent for Android Devices in China, iOS Version Expected Soon: Report

Baidu’s Xinxiang AI agent’s iOS version is reportedly under review and could launch on the platform in the coming weeks.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 17:25 IST


Photo Credit: Reuters

Baidu’s Xinxiang AI agent is currently not available outside of China

Highlights
  • Baidu is said to be pitching its AI agent as an upgrade over AI chatbots
  • Xinxiang can reportedly perform information analysis
  • The AI tool is said to be able to plan and share travel itineraries
Baidu reportedly made its artificial intelligence (AI) agent Xinxiang available for Android devices on Wednesday. The Chinese tech giant is pitching its mobile-focused agentic tool as an upgrade over AI-powered chatbots in surfacing and analysing information. The app is currently available on Android smartphones in China, however, it is unclear if the company will introduce the AI agent outside the country. An iOS version of the agent is said to be under review and could be released in the coming weeks.

Xinxiang AI Agent Debuts on Android

Reuters reports that Baidu has launched Xinxiang for Android devices in China. While the Google Play store is not available in the country, users can download and install the app from app marketplaces such as Tencent Myapp, Huawei AppGallery, and the Baidu Mobile Assistant. The app is said to be free to install, and it is unclear whether it has in-app purchases or a premium subscription tier.

The publication says it can perform tasks such as analysing information and planning travel, but the full set of features is not known. Additionally, the mentioned features are not typically considered agentic functions. AI agents are essentially those systems that can autonomously perform tasks and take actions by connecting with other software or hardware components.

However, it is possible that the AI agent can access the users' files and other internal data autonomously to curate personalised and in-depth responses. Baidu reportedly claims that Xinxiang can help users more efficiently than an AI-powered chatbot.

While the Android app is now available to download, it is said that an iOS version of the agent is awaiting App Store review. Once the Cupertino-based iPhone maker gives approval, Baidu is expected to launch Xinxiang on iOS.

The AI agent arrives a month after Baidu released the flagship-grade Ernie 4.5 AI model and the reasoning-focused Ernie X1 model. The former is a natively multimodal large language model (LLM) and can understand text, images, audio, and videos. Its contextual awareness is also said to have been enhanced. On the other hand, Ernie X1 comes with support for tool use.

Further reading: Baidu, Xinxiang, AI Agent, AI, Artificial Intelligence, China
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

