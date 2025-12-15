Motorola Edge 70 was launched in India by the smartphone maker on Monday as the latest addition to its Edge lineup. The new handset will be available via multiple retail channels, both online and offline, in three Pantone colourways. Powering the new Motorola Edge 70 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It is also equipped with a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery. The phone also features 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, housed inside a square shaped camera module.

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 70 price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, the tech firm is offering a Rs. 1,000 bank discount on select bank cards.

The phone will go on sale in India on December 23 via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other offline retail channels. The Motorola Edge 70 will be offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications, Features

The new Motorola Edge 70 runs on Android 16, with Hello UI, and it is slated to get three major Android upgrades and four years of security updates. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+ content. The phone has IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, and a MIL-STD-810H military grade durability certification.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The latest Motorola smartphone also ships with Moto AI tools, including Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Co-pilot.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 gets a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a three-in-one light sensor. On the front, it gets a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is capable of recording up to 4K resolution videos at 60fps. It also features AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, and AI Photo Enhancement tools.

Packing a 5,000mAh silicon carbon battery, the Motorola Edge 70 is claimed to offer up to 31 hours of “continuous video playback”. It also features 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support. It boasts an aircraft-grade aluminium frame and a thickness of 5.99mm. The handset weighs about 159g.

