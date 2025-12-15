Jio has announced the "Happy New Year Plan" for its prepaid users in India. The plan has a 28-day validity and offers 2GB 5G per day. Alongside this monthly plan, the telecom operator has also unveiled a new annual plan and a data add-on plan. All plans offer Google Gemini Pro AI service and access to select OTT platforms. The annual plan costs Rs. 3,599, while the add-on plan costs Rs. 103. The annual plan offers 2.5GB data per day, while the Flexi pack provides 5GB total data.

Jio's Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Price, Benefits

The telecom operator has updated its website with three new recharge plans, offering data packs, yearly plans, OTT access, and AI services. The Happy New Year Plan costs Rs. 500 and provides 28 days of validity with 2GB data per day with unlimited 5G access. It also includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS daily.

Customers will also get access to select streaming platforms like Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV and JioAICloud with this Rs. 500 plan. Additionally, the Happy New Year Plan comes with a free 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription worth Rs. 35,100.

The annual plan costs Rs. 3,599, offers 2.5GB daily data for 365 days, and unlimited 5G data. Other benefits include unlimited calls, SMS and access to JioTV, JioAICloud. This plan also includes the 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan.

The Google Gemini Pro plan will be available only for users aged 18 and above.

Finally, Jio has introduced a new Flexi Pack priced at Rs. 103, offering 5GB of total data for 28 days. Customers can choose one OTT bundle based on their requirements:

Hindi: JioCinema, SonyLIV, Zee5

International: JioCinema, FanCode, Lionsgate, Discovery+

Regional: JioCinema, Sun NXT, Kancha Lanka, Hoichoi

These new plans are available via Jio's website, MyJio app, and offline outlets.

