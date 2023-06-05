Technology News

ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Visit India This Week

Sam Altman will also visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea this week.

By Agencies | Updated: 5 June 2023 11:35 IST


Photo Credit: Reuters

AI is expected to contribute an additional $957 billion to India's economy by 2035

Highlights
  • ChatGPT is a chatbot from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI
  • OpenAI received billions in new financing from Microsoft in January
  • Many nations the world over have been using AI for better service

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is set to visit India this week. Altman, whose company deals with artificial intelligence technologies and has created ChatGPT, will be on a six-nation tour.

Altman tweeted on Sunday (local time) he was excited to visit India, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea this week.

His day-to-day itinerary was not immediately known.

Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country. Though AI is still in its early stages.

The government quoting NASSCOM data in February this year said the overall AI employment in India is estimated at about 416,000 professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at about 20-25 percent.

Further, AI is expected to contribute an additional $957 billion (roughly Rs. 79,00,300 crore) to India's economy by 2035.

Many nations the world over have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job cuts remain as the technology evolves.

Meanwhile, the boss of OpenAI said last week that his firm's technology would not destroy the job market as he sought to calm fears about the march of artificial intelligence (AI).

Altman, on a global tour to charm national leaders and powerbrokers, said in Paris that AI would not — as some have warned — wipe out whole sectors of the workforce through automation.

"This idea that AI is going to progress to a point where humans don't have any work to do or don't have any purpose has never resonated with me," he said.

Asked about the media industry, where several outlets already use AI to generate stories, Altman said ChatGPT should instead be like giving a journalist 100 assistants to help them research and come up with ideas.

