Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools

Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools

Microsoft and OpenAI are offering up to $10 million (roughly Rs. 84.07 crores) to five news outlets.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2024 15:55 IST
Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

Newsday and The Minnesota Star Tribune are among those receiving funds to adapt to AI

Highlights
  • The funding is part of a joint fellowship programme by OpenAI, Microsoft
  • Lenfest Institute for Journalism is partnering with the two tech giants
  • News outlets will also receive $2.5 million worth of enterprise credits
Advertisement

Microsoft and OpenAI, in collaboration with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, announced an AI Collaborative and Fellowship programme on Tuesday. With this programme, the two tech giants will spend upwards of $10 million (roughly Rs. 84.07 crores) in direct funding as well as enterprise credits to use proprietary software. The companies highlighted that the programme was aimed at increasing the adaptation of artificial intelligence (AI) in newsrooms. As many as five news outlets have been announced as the beneficiary of this fellowship programme.

Microsoft, OpenAI to Fund News Outlets

In a blog post, OpenAI announced the fellowship programme. The AI firm highlighted that it is partnering with Microsoft and the Lenfest Institute of Journalism to “help newsrooms explore and implement ways in which artificial intelligence can help drive business sustainability and innovation in local journalism”. The funding initiative, titled Lenfest Institute AI Collaborative and Fellowship programme, has finalised five news outlets which will receive funding in the initial round.

As per the post, the selected news outlets include Chicago Public Media, Newsday (Long Island, NY), The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Seattle Times. Each of them will receive $2.5 million (roughly Rs. 21 crores) in direct funding and another $2.5 million in software and enterprise credits, for a total of up to $10 million.

This will be a two-year programme with The Lenfest Institute's Local Independent News Coalition (LINC) and a group of eight metropolitan news organisations in the US. During this period, the news organisations will collaborate with each other as well as the larger industry ecosystem to “share learnings, product developments, case studies and technical information needed to help replicate their work in other newsrooms.” Additionally, three more news organisations will be awarded funding in the second round of grants.

The larger goal of the fellowship programme is to help news outlets develop the capacity to use AI for the analysis of public data, build news and visual archives, create new AI tools for newsrooms, and more. OpenAI said that the recipients were chosen after a comprehensive application process.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, OpenAI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways in Volatile Market
WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  2. Bitcoin Records Minor Losses as Most Altcoins Move Sideways
  3. Google Pixel 9a Might Use the Same Main Camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  6. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Launched
  7. Google Messages Rolls Out New Privacy and Spam Protection Features
  8. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  9. Managing Contacts on Linked Devices on WhatsApp to Get Easier
#Latest Stories
  1. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Microsoft, OpenAI Are Spending Millions on News Outlets to Let Them Try Out AI Tools
  3. Samsung Neo QLED and Other TVs Get 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature in Ambient Mode
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to Create and Share Custom Sticker Packs: Report
  5. Anupam Kher Starrer The Signature Streaming Now on ZEE5
  6. Million Dollar Listing India OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch SonyLIV's Real Estate Based Series
  7. Do Patti OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon’s Mystery Thriller
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Pro With MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
  9. Huawei HarmonyOS Next With AI-Powered Features, New Customisations Announced: Compatible Devices, Features
  10. Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed, Here's When and How to Watch Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »