Nothing Phone 2 will be manufactured in India. The upcoming successor to the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to debut with several upgrades over the first-generation smartphone from the UK-based startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei. It is confirmed to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. Ahead of the handset's debut, details of its specifications have leaked online. Nothing recently touted its sustainability efforts as part of the production of the Nothing Phone 2, including the use of recycled materials and plastic-free packaging.

The London-based firm announced on Monday that the Nothing Phone 2 will be manufactured in India. It is worth noting that this is not the first smartphone from the company to be assembled in India — last year, the company revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 would be manufactured in India, while over 270 customer service centres would be opened across the country.

The company has already revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will sport a 6.7-inch display, slightly larger than its predecessor. Pei has also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery, bigger in size than the 4,500mAh battery on the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is more powerful than the Snapdragon 778G+ found on its predecessor. These details were previously leaked by a Qualcomm executive and later confirmed by Pei.

Last month, the phone was spotted on Geekbench, with a score of 1253 and 3833 points in Geekbench 5's single-core and multi-core tests. The phone was listed to feature 12GB of RAM, and run on Android 13. The phone has also reportedly received a BIS certification, ahead of its debut in the country.

The phone will also receive three years of Android OS updates, along with four years of security updates, bringing it on par with firms like OnePlus and Oppo. Meanwhile, Samsung and Google offer up to five years of software support for eligible smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.