ChatGPT is being rolled out as a Windows app for paid subscribers, OpenAI announced last week. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot could earlier only be used via the web client, but with this move, users can access a dedicated app to use all the generative AI functionalities. Currently, the app is available as an early beta version to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users. The AI firm stated that a public version of the app will be released later this year.

ChatGPT App for Windows

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the roll out of the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows. The company said that the app is being rolled out to Windows operating system (OS) to enable a faster access to the chatbot for their daily use cases. Additionally, users will be able to quickly launch the app using the Alt + Space shortcut on the keyboard.

The app is currently available to only paid subscribers of ChatGPT, which includes the ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users. It is available in an early beta version. OpenAI plans to introduce the public stable version sometime later this year. Notably, those using the free tier of the AI chatbot will not get access to the app at present.

However, unlike the macOS version of the app, the company did not announce any new features for the desktop app. As such, it is not clear whether users will get the quick screenshot feature which can capture either the entire screen or a part of it and automatically upload it to the app.

Users should be able to use all the standard AI features including generating text and images, asking queries that require web search, as well as having conversations with the chatbot. They will also be able to upload files and have it be processed by ChatGPT.

To access the app, one can head to the Microsoft app store and search for ChatGPT. Alternatively, they can also click here to directly go to the app listings page. To install the ChatGPT for Windows app, users will need to have 283MB of free storage. It supports Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher.