Six Lakh Complaints Registered on Cyber Crime Portal Since Its Inception in 2019, MoS Home Ajay Mishra Says

A financial amount of over Rs. 188 crore was saved from more than 1.11 lakh complaints, according to Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 20 December 2022 17:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Union Territories are said to be mainly responsible for prosecution of cyber crimes in India

Highlights
  • National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal was launched on August 30, 2019
  • It has more than 27,900 police officers from states, Union Territories
  • Cyber forensic/ training laboratories commissioned in 30 states, UT

Six lakh complaints of cybercrime have been registered at the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System since its inception in 2019, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said on Tuesday. Mishra said the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has been launched for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by fraudsters. The toll-free helpline number '1930' has been operationalised for assistance in lodging online cyber complaints.

"Since the inception of Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, more than six lakh complaints have been registered till December 12, 2022, and in more than 1.11 lakh complaints, so far, financial amount of more than Rs 188 crore have been saved," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

The minister said the states and Union Territories are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including cyber crimes through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The LEAs take legal action as per the provisions of the law against persons involved in cybercrime. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the states and Union Territories through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for their capacity building, he said.

Mishra said the I4C has been set up to deal with all types of cybercrime in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) was launched on August 30, 2019, as a part of the I4C, to enable people to report incidents of cyber crimes with a special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.

"Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs and subsequent action thereon are handled by the state and UT LEAs concerned as per the provisions of the law," the minister said.

He said more than 27,900 police officers from states and Union Territories are registered and over 7,300 certificates issued through the portal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided financial assistance to states and Union Territories under the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC) scheme for their capacity building such as setting up of cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories, capacity building and hiring of junior cyber consultants, Mishra informed the Lok Sabha.

He said cyber forensic/ training laboratories have been commissioned in 30 states and Union Territories.

These are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Punjab, Tripura, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi, and Jharkhand.

