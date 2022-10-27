Technology News
loading

Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes

Haryana Police have also recovered and returned more than Rs. 15 crore of defrauded money to the victims, Additional Director General of Police said.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 27 October 2022 20:31 IST
Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes

Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar and Ambala had maximum number of cybercrimes

Highlights
  • The field units have also been called to conduct IMEI linkage analysis
  • Over 47,000 complaints of cybercrimes have been reported so far in 2022
  • October is being observed as National Cyber Security month

About 28,000 mobile phone numbers being misused for committing cybercrimes have been identified and they will be blocked soon, a senior Haryana Police officer said on Thursday.

The 27,824 phone numbers were identified through cybercrime helpline number 1930 and complaint portal cybercrime.gov.in, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) O P Singh said.

The details of these numbers have been sent to the field units for getting them uploaded on the CyberSafe portal operated by the India Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Union home ministry in order to block them, the senior police officer said.

Accoring to Singh, Gurugram (7,142), Faridabad (3,896), Panchkula (1,420), Sonipat (1,408), Rohtak (1,045), Hisar (1,228) and Ambala (1,101) were among the districts with the maximum number of mobile numbers used for committing cybercrimes.

In a communication to all district nodal officers for cybercrimes, Singh urged them to upload mobile numbers being misused for committing cybercrimes on the CyberSafe portal.

The field units have also been called upon “to carry out IMEI linkage analysis through the mobile handset being used to operate these numbers, find out other mobile numbers being used by the handset and upload these numbers on CyberSafe for their blocking by the Department of Telecommunications".

Cumulatively, over 47,000 complaints of cybercrimes till September this year have been reported on helpline number 1930 and 29 cyber police stations, and 309 cyber desks in territorial police stations across the state.

Police have also recovered and returned more than Rs. 15 crore of defrauded money to the victims, Singh said.

October is being observed as National Cyber Security month, he said.

To spread awareness about cybersecurity tips like recognising and reporting phishing, using strong passwords, keeping software updated, using multi-factor authentication and reporting cyber frauds and harassment, the Haryana Police has from October 1-25 organised 2,526 mass engagement programmes attracting 19.7 lakh people.

Through social media, the Haryana Police reached out to another 26.7 lakh people, taking the total to 46.4 lakhs, which one out of five people living in the state, Singh said.

"We are confident to cross the 50-lakh mark in the remaining four days. The resultant heightened awareness is finding reflection in increase in the number of per day reporting of cybercrime to 1930," Singh said. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Phone Numbers, IMEI, Cybercrimes
Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies

Related Stories

Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Apple's Family Sharing Isn't Working Properly in India Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Advocates for Twitter to Be 'Most Respected Advertising Platform'
  2. Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies
  3. Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Signal Would Rather Exit a Country Than Compromise on End-to-End Encryption, Meredith Whittaker Says
  6. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  7. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  8. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.