Technology News

IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds

According to an official statement, these websites were being operated by overseas actors.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 December 2023 12:20 IST
IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sora Shimazaki

The websites facilitated task-based organised illegal investment related to economic crimes

Highlights
  • The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre had identified the websites
  • The websites were blocked under provisions of the IT Act, 2000
  • The websites were using digital advertisement, chat messengers
Advertisement

Over 100 websites, which facilitated organised illegal investments and task-based part time job frauds, were blocked following a recommendation of the Union Home Ministry.

According to an official statement, these websites were being operated by overseas actors.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry, through its vertical National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) had last week identified and recommended over 100 websites involved in organised investment and task-based part time job frauds be blocked.

Following this, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), invoking its power under the Information Technology Act, 2000, has blocked these websites, the statement said.

These websites, which facilitated task-based organised illegal investment related to economic crimes, were learnt to be operated by overseas actors and were using digital advertisement, chat messengers and mule and rented accounts.

The proceeds from the large-scale economic frauds were seen to be laundered out of India using card network, cryptocurrency, overseas ATM withdrawals and international Fintech companies, the statement said.

The I4C is an initiative of the Home Ministry to deal with cybercrimes in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

Earlier this year, MeitY ordered the blocking of 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese, for being involved in betting, gambling, and unauthorised loan services.

Fintech firms LazyPay, IndiaBulls Home Loans, and Kissht were on the list of blocked websites. As per the list, MeitY issued orders to block lazypay.in, which is a subsidiary of Dutch investment firm Prosus.

A Chase India report in May proposed setting up a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) for the digital lending industry.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IT Ministry, MeitY, India, Cybercrime, Cryptocurrency, Economic Fraud
OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India, Globally in Early 2024
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Bull Run, Most Altcoins See Profits over Losses

Related Stories

IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  2. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  3. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  4. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  5. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  6. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2, Out 2024
  7. Honor Magic 6 Lite With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55 Design Suggested via Leaked Renders: See Here
  9. Oppo Find X7 Pro Leaked Live Images Hints at Phone’s Design
  10. Vivo S18 Series, Vivo TWS 3e Confirmed to Launch on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: 4G Variant Tags Along
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Bull Run, Most Altcoins See Profits over Losses
  3. IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds
  4. Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch
  5. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India, Globally in Early 2024
  6. Microsoft Announces New Copilot Features, AI Assistant to Get OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo Model
  7. Huawei Enjoy 70 With 6,000mAh Battery, Customisable Enjoy X Button Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. NFTs Start Climbing Up Price Ladders Again as Bitcoin, Ether Show Continuous Rally
  9. Meta to Drop Support for Instagram-Messenger Cross App Communication Chats
  10. Crypto Firms in US Spent Nearly $19 Million on Lobbying in First 3 Quarters of 2023, on Track for Record Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »