Technology News

Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project

Digitising 3,108 crore documents, including legacy records and pending cases, will cost Rs. 2,038.40 crore.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 April 2023 18:44 IST
Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project

The centrally-sponsored scheme was announced by Finance Minister in her latest Budget speech

Highlights
  • A total of 1,530 solar facilities would be installed as part of project
  • 3,108 crore documents would be digitised at a cost of Rs. 2038.40 crore
  • The financial outlay has been pegged at Rs. 7,210 crore

The government plans to digitise over 3,100 crore documents as part of the phase-III of the e-Courts project which is likely to be formally launched soon, sources said on Tuesday.

On the table is also a plan to set up solar power facilities for ensuring seamless availability of information communication (ICT) infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 229.50 crore. A total of 1,530 solar facilities would be installed as part of the project.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry is coordinating the implementation of phase-III of the ambitious project.

The sources said 3,108 crore documents, including legacy records and pending cases, would be digitised at a cost of Rs. 2038.40 crore in phase-III.

The centrally-sponsored scheme with a timeline of four years was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her latest Budget speech. The financial outlay has been pegged at Rs. 7,210 crore.

The phase-III of the e-Courts project envisions a judicial system that is more accessible, efficient and equitable for every individual who seeks justice, or is part of the delivery of justice, according to details available in the public domain.

It envisions an infrastructure for the judicial system that is natively digital.

Phase-III will enable any litigant or lawyer to file a case from anywhere and at any time without having to go to multiple windows in the premises of any specific court.

It also intends to create a technology-driven system in which administrative processes such as collection of different kinds of fees and applications are simplified.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E Court, Department of Justice, Union Law Ministry, ICT, Information Communication Technology, Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2023
Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms

Related Stories

Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much Apple Store Employees Are Reportedly Earning in India
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Sign in to One Account From Four Additional Phones
  3. Best True Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 5,000: Nokia, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. ED Freezes Rs. 92 Crore After Raids on HPZ Token in Three Cities
  7. Zimbabwe to Issue Gold-Backed Digital Currency to Stabilise Economy: Report
  8. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3
  9. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Out on April 10
  10. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Ryzen Z1, Z1 Extreme CPUs for Gaming Handhelds Announced; Asus ROG Ally Confirmed to be First Device
  2. WhatsApp Now Lets You Sign in to One Account From Four Additional Phones
  3. Apple Store Employees in India Are Reportedly Earning Four Times More Than Industry Standard
  4. Google Authenticator Finally Adds Support for Syncing OTPs With Google Accounts: How it Works
  5. Retailers Invited to Join ONDC by Union Minister Piyush Goyal to Reduce Dominance of Big Tech Firms
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Render Leaked, Could Support 100W SuperVOOC Fast Charging
  7. Government Aims to Digitise 3,100 Crore Documents Ahead of Launch of Phase-3 of E-Courts Project
  8. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  9. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  10. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.